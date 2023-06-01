Free agent K Mason Crosby sold Green Bay area home last month

Kicker Mason Crosby, who remains unsigned, sold his Green Bay area home last month, according to Richard Ryman of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

The sale is yet another sign that Crosby, who has been the Packers kicker since 2007 and turns 39 in September, is unlikely to return to Green Bay for a 17th season.

According to Ryman, the 6,140-square foot home sold for $1.35 million on May 23.

Last season, Crosby connected on 25 of 29 field goals and 37 of 39 extra point attempts, scoring 112 total points. He is the franchise’s all-time leader in field goals made and points scored.

Crosby’s contract with the Packers voided in February, leaving behind a little over $1 million in dead money on the team’s salary cap.

As is the case at quarterback, the Packers are likely to be transitioning to youth at kicker in 2023.

General manager Brian Gutekunst drafted Auburn’s Anders Carlson in the sixth round of the 2023 draft. Carlson has direct ties to Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia and must be considered the heavy favorite to be the team’s kicker come Week 1 of 2023.

Overall, Crosby played in 258 straight regular-season games and 23 playoff games for the Packers.

Crosby’s bio is no longer available on the team’s official site.

Per Ryman, Crosby recently bought a new home in Tennessee.

