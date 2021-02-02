Free agent Isaiah Thomas closes door on any return to the Boston Celtics

Isaiah Thomas nixes possibility of Celtics return: 'It’s over' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are once again in search of some help for their bench scoring. And once again, it doesn't appear that Isaiah Thomas will be a part of their franchise's plans.

Though Thomas is currently a free agent, the Celtics evidently aren't interested in his services. In a recent tweet, Thomas acknowledged that while he has tried to make a reunion in Boston happen, coming back is not an option.

I always appreciate the love bro. I’ve tried to make it happen. It’s over for coming back killa — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 31, 2021

Thomas spent parts of three seasons with the Celtics from 2015-2017 and proved to be one of the league's best underdog stories. The 5-foot-9 guard emerged as an All-Star during the 2015-16 campaign and averaged a whopping 28.9 points per game during the 2016-17 season.

Thomas also put forth some of the greatest individual playoff performances in Celtics history during that time. Whether it was dropping 53 points following the tragic death of his sister or playing after undergoing 10 hours of oral surgery, Thomas fought as hard as he could when he was on the floor.

IT endeared himself to the fans, and that has led many to wonder whether the team would consider bringing him back to pack a scoring punch off the bench. Since leaving the C's as part of the Kyrie Irving trade, Thomas has bounced around the league, but he has averaged 12.8 points per game in his last three seasons. Granted, he wasn't efficient (38.6 percent shooting) but he was able to get points nonetheless.

However, given that the Celtics have a full roster and a $28.5 million traded player exemption to take advantage of, they are probably looking for a bigger move than signing Thomas. Besides, he could easily get buried on the bench if the team shops for an upgrade, so they may prefer to keep younger players in those lower-end bench spots to develop.

Plus, it's worth noting that the C's have had multiple opportunities to consider Thomas during each of the last three offseasons. But they never made a move. So, it's clear that Danny Ainge is looking to other places for help.

Nothing will ever take away from the spark that Thomas provided Boston during his time here. He accelerated the team's rebuild and turned them into an unlikely contender. But it looks like those two-and-a-half years will be the entirety of IT's Celtics story, barring a change of plans from the organization.

Hopefully, Thomas will get another chance to prove himself at the NBA level. He'll be playing in the AmeriCup for Team USA, so maybe that will drum up some interest from teams across the league.