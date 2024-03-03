Free agent guards to know for the Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and the rest fo the NFL are about a week away from the start of free agency. One position they could target is guard. They had a carousel of left guards last season between Elijah Wilkinson, Trystan Colon, Dennis Daley and Carter O’Donnell.
Wilkinson and Colon will be free agents.
It would make sense to target a veteran guard.
Below are a few players to know.
Laken Tomlinson
Cody Whitehair
Kevin Zeitler
Dalton Risner
Jonah Jackson
Ezra Cleveland
Aaron Stinnie
Robert Hunt
Kevin Dotson
Damien Lewis
More Cardinals and NFL coverage
Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.
[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1363]