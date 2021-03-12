Free agent frenzy is upon us, and Bucs have holes to fill

TAMPA — March Madness comes to the NFL when the free agent signing period commences Wednesday.

There will be the typical feeding frenzy as ESPN’s Adam Schefter narrates the dizzying player-palooza that will have a lot of stars on the move. Of course, the Bucs are focused on keeping as many members of the Super Bowl 55 championship team at home as possible.

That began with using the franchise player tag on receiver Chris Godwin and signing linebacker Lavonte David to a team-friendly, two-year deal worth $25 million.

There will be some contracts reworked by the Bucs to comply with the $182.5 million salary cap, down from 198.2 million a year ago due to plummeting revenue from the pandemic.

The Bucs entered the offseason focused on retaining Godwin, David and Shaquil Barrett. But they won’t get every player back. Moreover, they have some needs they can possibly fill by dipping into what could become a buyer’s market due to so many teams struggling to get under the cap.

Running back

Playoff Lenny, Lombardi Lenny — whatever you want to call him — Leonard Fournette knows that Ronald Jones is the Bucs’ starter again in 2021. He will be looking for more than $2 million he pocketed last season after being released by the Jaguars. LeSean McCoy, having won back-to-back Super Bowls with the Chiefs and Bucs, probably won’t be back.

Returning: Ronald Jones, Ke’Shawn Vaughn. Rojo nearly went for 1,000 yards; Vaughn suffered from no offseason or preseason games.

Shopping: Patriots free agent James White, a superb pass catcher, is only 29. He caught 159 passes from Brady during his final two years in New England. This is a no-brainer.

Edge rusher

Obviously, the Bucs’ intent always was to re-sign Barrett. Negotiations ramped up after he was sure they wouldn’t use the franchise player tag on him again. But he has said he wants to “break the bank” and may do so. Jason Pierre-Paul is 32 and there’s not much experience behind those two.

Returning: Pierre-Paul led the team with 9.5 sacks last season and was the perfect bookend for Barrett. The Bucs saw some big moments from Anthony Nelson, who is long and developing into a potential starter. Cam Gill had a nice moment in the Super Bowl with a half sack and forced fumble. Quinton Bell shows speed off the edge.

Shopping: There is no shortage of free agents if the Bucs were to lose Barrett. The Steelers’ Bud Dupree is back from a torn ACL. The Rams’ Leonard Floyd had a career-high 10.5 sacks. It’s also possible Von Miller is released by the Broncos. A good pickup would be the Saints’ Trey Hendrickson. He had a team-high 3.5 sacks, including three against the Bucs, with 25 quarterback hits and one forced fumble.

Defensive tackle

The Bucs got a massive lift from Vita Vea, who returned from a broken leg for the NFC Championship game and Super Bowl. His ability to push the pocket and stuff the run makes the front seven go. William Gholston led the Bucs with 20 quarterback hits. Both Ndamukong Suh and Steve McLendon could move on to another team or retire. Rakeem Nunez-Roches took over as a starter for Vea, but is a free agent. The Bucs, the No. 1 team vs. the run the past two years, also could use a high draft pick to address this position.

Returning: In addition to Vea, Khalil Davis didn’t see much time as a rookie. Jeremiah Ledbetter and Patrick O’Connor signed their tenders as exclusive-rights free agents. The Bucs also have Benning Potoa’e, Kobe Smith and Sam Renner.

Shopping: The 2021 draft class at defensive tackle is weak. On the market, the best of the bunch may be the Giants’ Dalvin Tomlinson, who has started every game since he was drafted in 2017. Retreads like the Panthers’ Kawann Short and Broncos’ Jurrell Casey also are available. Former Bucs first-round pick Gerald McCoy still lives in Tampa and lobbied to return.

Defensive back

The Bucs have three ascending starters at cornerback — Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean. But Davis is in a contract year and will be followed the next season by the other two. Safety is always a concern, even though Jordan Whitehead and Antoine Winfield Jr. are entrenched as starters. Andrew Adams, pressed into service in the NFC title game, is a free agent along with cornerback Ryan Smith.

Returning: Davis, Murphy-Bunting, Dean, Winfield, Whitehead and Ross Cockrell.

Shopping: Rams free agent Troy Hill did a nice job last season with three interceptions. He did not allow a completion vs. the Bucs. At 29, Hill would provide veteran depth. If Shaquill Griffin, the former Lakewood High School star, doesn’t acquire a starting job, he may welcome a chance to come home.