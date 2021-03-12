Free agent frenzy is upon us, and Bucs have holes to fill

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rick Stroud, Tampa Bay Times
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TAMPA — March Madness comes to the NFL when the free agent signing period commences Wednesday.

There will be the typical feeding frenzy as ESPN’s Adam Schefter narrates the dizzying player-palooza that will have a lot of stars on the move. Of course, the Bucs are focused on keeping as many members of the Super Bowl 55 championship team at home as possible.

That began with using the franchise player tag on receiver Chris Godwin and signing linebacker Lavonte David to a team-friendly, two-year deal worth $25 million.

There will be some contracts reworked by the Bucs to comply with the $182.5 million salary cap, down from 198.2 million a year ago due to plummeting revenue from the pandemic.

The Bucs entered the offseason focused on retaining Godwin, David and Shaquil Barrett. But they won’t get every player back. Moreover, they have some needs they can possibly fill by dipping into what could become a buyer’s market due to so many teams struggling to get under the cap.

Running back

Playoff Lenny, Lombardi Lenny — whatever you want to call him — Leonard Fournette knows that Ronald Jones is the Bucs’ starter again in 2021. He will be looking for more than $2 million he pocketed last season after being released by the Jaguars. LeSean McCoy, having won back-to-back Super Bowls with the Chiefs and Bucs, probably won’t be back.

Returning: Ronald Jones, Ke’Shawn Vaughn. Rojo nearly went for 1,000 yards; Vaughn suffered from no offseason or preseason games.

Shopping: Patriots free agent James White, a superb pass catcher, is only 29. He caught 159 passes from Brady during his final two years in New England. This is a no-brainer.

Edge rusher

Obviously, the Bucs’ intent always was to re-sign Barrett. Negotiations ramped up after he was sure they wouldn’t use the franchise player tag on him again. But he has said he wants to “break the bank” and may do so. Jason Pierre-Paul is 32 and there’s not much experience behind those two.

Returning: Pierre-Paul led the team with 9.5 sacks last season and was the perfect bookend for Barrett. The Bucs saw some big moments from Anthony Nelson, who is long and developing into a potential starter. Cam Gill had a nice moment in the Super Bowl with a half sack and forced fumble. Quinton Bell shows speed off the edge.

Shopping: There is no shortage of free agents if the Bucs were to lose Barrett. The Steelers’ Bud Dupree is back from a torn ACL. The Rams’ Leonard Floyd had a career-high 10.5 sacks. It’s also possible Von Miller is released by the Broncos. A good pickup would be the Saints’ Trey Hendrickson. He had a team-high 3.5 sacks, including three against the Bucs, with 25 quarterback hits and one forced fumble.

Defensive tackle

The Bucs got a massive lift from Vita Vea, who returned from a broken leg for the NFC Championship game and Super Bowl. His ability to push the pocket and stuff the run makes the front seven go. William Gholston led the Bucs with 20 quarterback hits. Both Ndamukong Suh and Steve McLendon could move on to another team or retire. Rakeem Nunez-Roches took over as a starter for Vea, but is a free agent. The Bucs, the No. 1 team vs. the run the past two years, also could use a high draft pick to address this position.

Returning: In addition to Vea, Khalil Davis didn’t see much time as a rookie. Jeremiah Ledbetter and Patrick O’Connor signed their tenders as exclusive-rights free agents. The Bucs also have Benning Potoa’e, Kobe Smith and Sam Renner.

Shopping: The 2021 draft class at defensive tackle is weak. On the market, the best of the bunch may be the Giants’ Dalvin Tomlinson, who has started every game since he was drafted in 2017. Retreads like the Panthers’ Kawann Short and Broncos’ Jurrell Casey also are available. Former Bucs first-round pick Gerald McCoy still lives in Tampa and lobbied to return.

Defensive back

The Bucs have three ascending starters at cornerback — Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean. But Davis is in a contract year and will be followed the next season by the other two. Safety is always a concern, even though Jordan Whitehead and Antoine Winfield Jr. are entrenched as starters. Andrew Adams, pressed into service in the NFC title game, is a free agent along with cornerback Ryan Smith.

Returning: Davis, Murphy-Bunting, Dean, Winfield, Whitehead and Ross Cockrell.

Shopping: Rams free agent Troy Hill did a nice job last season with three interceptions. He did not allow a completion vs. the Bucs. At 29, Hill would provide veteran depth. If Shaquill Griffin, the former Lakewood High School star, doesn’t acquire a starting job, he may welcome a chance to come home.

Recommended Stories

  • House passes $1.9 trillion stimulus package, paving the way for Biden to sign it into law later this week

    The package includes $1,400 direct payments for Americans and $300 weekly unemployment benefits, bringing the stimulus to $5 trillion over a year.

  • Jerome Powell's importance fades with passage of Biden's stimulus plan

    One sign that the stimulus has partially sidelined America's central bank is the way in which the government is taking over some of the crisis lending functions that until recently were the remit of the Federal Reserve.How it works: The American Rescue Plan provides $10 billion for the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), allowing states to lend 10 times that amount to small businesses.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe SSBCI lending comes on top of the $12 billion that was earmarked in the December stimulus for community development credit unions and other minority-focused financial institutions. That money, too, will end up being multiplied many times over.The big picture: By giving the money out directly to states and financial institutions, rather than backstopping lending facilities at the Federal Reserve, the most recent stimulus bills keep the Fed at arm's length from the rest of the government.It's a stark contrast with the close working relationship that former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin first initiated and then ended under former President Trump.Between the lines: While the Fed might not make private-sector loans any more, it's still spending $120 billion per month buying up Treasury bonds and government-backed housing bonds. That's a lot of money, but it doesn't even cover the previous deficit, let alone the $1.9 trillion that the new stimulus act is going to cost.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Bucs return specialist Jaydon Mickens arrested in Los Angeles, report says

    The Bucs are expected to have a statement later today regarding receiver/kick returner Jaydon Mickens amid a report of his arrest last week in Los Angeles. PewterReport.com first reported Mickens, 26, was arrested on a felony charge last Friday when police found a concealed firearm in his car during a traffic stop. He was released from Los Angeles Police Department custody after posting bail ...

  • 2021 Big Ten men's basketball tournament schedule: Bracket, scores and more

    Here is the 2021 Big Ten men’s basketball tournament schedule at bracket at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

  • 'The Last Blockbuster' Documentary Is Coming To Netflix: Cause, Meet Effect

    Netflix releases hundreds of new movies and television episodes each month for its subscribers. One release coming later this month may catch viewer attention with a throwback to an earlier method of renting films. What Happened: “The Last Blockbuster” documentary, which tells the tale of the fall of the retail movie rental chain, was released in 2020. The documentary is set to be begin streaming on Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) on March 15. The movie tells of the rise and fall of Blockbuster and also dives into the lone remaining store in Bend, Oregon. The lone Blockbuster store has been in the spotlight for its Twitter account with over 400,000 followers and a promotion it ran to host a sleepover in the store. Related Link: The Penny Stock Behind Blockbuster Surges 1,400%: Rise From The Dead Or Mistaken Identity? Why It’s Important: Netflix Founder Reed Hastings approached Blockbuster CEO John Antioco in 2000 about a possible buyout for $50 million, according to Business Insider. Netflix at the time was a DVD mailing service that was losing money. Antioco called Netflix a “very small niche business.” Netflix ended 2020 with 203.66 million subscribers. The company is now valued at more than $230 billion. Blockbuster had over 9,000 stores at its peak. The retailer slowly suffered from a rise in competition like Netflix's DVD-by-mail service and ultimately the growth of streaming services. Isn’t It Ironic?: Viewers will watch the Blockbuster documentary on a streaming service that may have been responsible for its demise. “It was always in the back of our minds that it would be the perfect ironic place for the movie to end up,” the film's director Taylor Morden told What’s On Netflix. The director calls Netflix a character in the movie: the villain, with the last Blockbuster as the hero. “The first day we started working on the doc, we thought it would be a beautiful irony if we could get it on to Netflix,” writer Zeke Kamm said. “It seemed like the perfect fit considering the history between the two companies.” NFLX Price Action: shares of Netflix were up 2.5% at $517.13 at last check Thursday. Photo by Coasterlover1994 via Wikimedia. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhat To Know About Dave Portnoy And The New BUZZ Social Media Sentiment ETFLooking Back On Pokemon's 25th Anniversary: Trading Cards, Video Games And Happy Meals© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dolphins interested in signing more ex-Patriots in free agency

    When free agency opens next week, expect several of the Patriots’ free agents to hear from the Dolphins. Brian Flores had spent his entire coaching career in New England before becoming head coach of the Dolphins, and the Dolphins have prioritized bringing in players Flores knew from New England, including Kyle Van Noy, Eric Rowe, [more]

  • Sex Money Murder gang member had four-day crime spree in Raleigh, feds say

    The 28-year-old was sentenced to prison on Thursday.

  • New Texans coach David Culley: Deshaun Watson is our quarterback 'right now'

    David Culley is trying to speak Deshaun Watson's return into existence.

  • Carl Lawson calls Bengals ‘front-runner’ in candid free-agency chat

    Cincinnati Bengals free agent Carl Lawson just had quite the revealing interview.

  • Mike Garafolo: 'Not ruling out' Bears trade for Russell Wilson

    NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo doesn't believe the Bears will trade for Russell Wilson right this second, but thinks the team will eventually do so.

  • Detroit Red Wings 6, Tampa Bay Lightning 4: Game thread recap

    Detroit Red Wings (7-16-4) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (18-4-2): 7:30 p.m.; Little Caesars Arena; Fox Sports Detroit-Plus; WXYT-FM (97.1).

  • Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid can't join 76ers right away after COVID-19 exposure before All-Star Game

    Both Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid were ruled out of the All-Star Game late after being exposed to COVID-19.

  • Chris Bosh, Paul Pierce, coach Bill Russell among Basketball Hall of Fame finalists

    Bosh missed the cut on his loaded first ballot alongside Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Top 7 QBs available in free agency (and 5 others who could be traded)

    The real movement among quarterbacks might not be in free agency.

  • Matt Serra done cornering, ‘hurt’ by Aljamain Sterling’s snub from UFC 259 title fight

    Matt Serra will no longer corner fighters after feeling "a little disrespected" by Aljamain Sterling excluding him from UFC 259.

  • Andrew Whitworth on Matt Stafford: Nobody in NFL who doesn’t have a lot of respect for him

    Andrew Whitworth says everyone around the NFL has a lot of respect for Matthew Stafford.

  • Steve Stricker wakes up 300 miles away, goes to sleep tied for 12th in Players Championship

    Steve Stricker woke up 300 miles away and will go to sleep tied for 12th at the Players Championship.

  • Cowboys believe they “have already taken a major step with Dan Quinn”

    The Doomsday Defense took on a new meaning last season in Dallas as the Cowboys Defense ranked as one of the worst — if not the worst — in team history. The Cowboys allowed a franchise-record 473 points, topping the team-record 436 in 2010. The 6,183 total yards allowed and 2,541 rushing yards allowed both [more]

  • 3 observations after replacement starters shine in Sixers’ win over Bulls

    The Sixers couldn't have done a much better job replacing their absent All-Stars Thursday night in a 127-105 win over the Bulls. By Noah Levick

  • Texans' coach hints at Deshaun Watson trade on Huddle & Flow podcast

    On a recent episode of the podcast Huddle & Flow, Jim Trotter of NFL Media interviews Houston Texans coach David Culley. Based on the conversation, Trotter believes Watson will be traded.