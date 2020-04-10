Free agent Everson Griffen reveals he lived in sober house during 2018 season

Everson Griffen returned to the Pro Bowl last season, the fourth of his 10-year career.

The 32-year-old defensive end is a free agent for the first time after talks broke down on a new deal with the Minnesota Vikings, with whom he’d played 147 games and recorded 74.5 sacks.

In 2018, Griffin was in the headlines for reasons completely unrelated to his play: in September, police were called to a hotel where he had been staying after he reportedly was threatening to shoot hotel employees; he was evaluated at a Minneapolis-area hospital, and NFL Network reported at the team the Vikings were concerned about his mental health.

When he returned to the team, Griffen understandably said little about what had happened. But he’s talking about it now.

‘I was living in a sober house’

Free agent defensive end Everson Griffen opened up about his trying 2018 season and his continued healing. (AP/Bruce Kluckhohn)

In an interview with NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Griffen revealed that even after returning to the Vikings, he was living in a treatment facility.

“Nobody knew that I was living in a sober house,” Griffen said. “I lived in the sober house for three months, from October to the end of the (2018) season. I was living like I was in college. Had a roommate, had a little bit of clothes. I was going to my meetings. I did the whole nine. That was a part of my recovery. Just to reset. I wanted to reset.

“And I'm happy that 2018 happened, because I wouldn't be sitting here today, being able to tell my story and showing teams that I am strong, I am healthy and there's nothing really that you have to worry about, because I'm doing all the right things. There's nothing I'm doing behind the scenes that they should be worried about. I'm doing everything possible to make sure that 2018 doesn't happen again. And it will not happen.”

At the treatment facility, Griffen wasn’t allowed to have a cell phone, but he was allowed to bring a pass-rush dummy with him. He found a small area in the back of the facility where he could work on his conditioning for the time he was there, roughly a month.

Story continues

Twice a week, he was allowed to go to a gym, and he also took part in classes and art sessions and worked on his mental health.

‘Changed his life forever’

After a month in the facility, Griffen returned to the Vikings and it was like he’d never left: he played 11 games with 10 starts, recording 5.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hits.

But he still had work to do.

His agent, Brian Murphy, said Griffen “went through extensive evaluation with the best doctors available,” and issues like bipolar disorder and chemical dependency were ruled out.

“After five weeks of work and evaluation, the doctors concluded Everson's erratic behavior resulted from significant unresolved emotional distress, emotional incongruence and a lack of healthy coping skills,” Murphy wrote in an email to Pelissero. “In short, his unprocessed emotions from a lifetime of really unfortunate and painful experiences — including his mother’s death in October 2012 — finally boiled over the top. As a result, Everson ‘coped’ by relationally detaching and acting out in ways that were very uncharacteristic of his NFL career. While that experience cost him five weeks of the NFL season, it has also changed his life forever in very positive ways.”

Griffen acknowledged that everything that happened in 2018 was “a big eye-opener on the things that I needed to be resolved in my life.”

He’s traced his troubles back to his childhood, and still speaks regularly with his personal team: therapists, clinical psychologists, and a life coach. These days, of course, those are done via video chat. Griffen also decided he needed to refocus his life around his wife, Tiffany, and their three sons, whose support he said were essential as he dealt with such a difficult year.

‘A lot of patience, a lot of self-reflection’

Though he’s 32, Griffen should have been in demand on the open market. But with teams restricted by coronavirus and facilities closed, he hasn’t gotten as much interest.

“This process, for me, has taken a lot of patience, a lot of self-reflection too. It’s like, why haven’t [more] teams been interested?,” Griffen said. “And the reason why is they don’t know Everson.”

(If the concern with Griffen is with his mental state not his physical status, there are numerous options available for teams to meet with him, whether through FaceTime or another secure video conferencing tool, but as we’ve seen lately, there might not be a population less knowledgeable about technology than NFL coaches and front-office types.)

A year ago Griffen agreed to a $3 million pay cut for 2019, though in exchange he was able to void the remaining three years of his contract if he recorded 6 sacks or played 57 percent of Minnesota’s snaps, and he hit both.

“I'm a hundred percent positive that 2019 was just a glimpse of what I still have left in the tank,” Griffen said. “I was after practice going to my counseling meetings, going to see my therapist, getting my massages. It was still a work in progress in the 2019 season. I just wasn't focused [solely] on football. And that will never still be the case, because I have to focus on outside of football: What makes Everson healthy?”

Griffen has spoken with his medical team about the prospect of moving to a new city, and they’ve pledged to stay with him through that transition. And if a team wants to speak with his doctors or view his records, he’s amenable to that, saying, “There’s nothing to hide.”

More from Yahoo Sports:



