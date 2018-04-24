Free-agent DT Schwenke dies at 25

NFL free agent defensive tackle Kona Schwenke died Sunday at home in Laie, Hawaii. He was 25.

Schwenke played college football at Notre Dame and the school confirmed his passing on Monday.

The cause of death isn't immediately known.

Schwenke never appeared in a regular-season NFL game but was on the rosters or practice squads of five teams: Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks.

Schwenke recently participated in the Spring League and forced quarterback Johnny Manziel to fumble on April 8.

Schwenke wasn't selected in the 2014 NFL Draft after playing 31 games for Notre Dame. He had 23 tackles as a senior in 2013.

He was a member of the 2012 Fighting Irish squad that lost to Alabama in the national championship game.

--Field Level Media