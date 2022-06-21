Free agent DT Ndamukong Suh to continue playing, rules out return to Buccaneers

Free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is still a free agent after spending the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Suh was an integral part of the team’s success and particularly their Super Bowl run in 2020, but it does not appear he will be returning to South Florida.

The 35-year-old appeared on ESPN Monday morning to discuss his future, where he spoke of his desire to continue playing with someone else.

“It looks like the Bucs are out of the picture,” he said, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Cardinals are a team that should be interested in Suh’s services, even at his age. Vance Joseph’s defense has struggled against the run in recent years and Suh could only help. It remains unclear what sort of contract he would demand at this point in his career.

General manager Steve Keim has made a number of late offseason additions that ended up being key contributors. Suh is a player that could add to that list, as he was still impactful with the Bucs last year.

Suh played under Vance Joseph in 2016 when he was the defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins. There should be a level of familiarity there where Suh can come in and have an immediate impact.

Last season, Suh played in all 17 games for the Bucs and accumulated 6 sacks and 13 QB hits. He also had seven tackles for loss. It’s quite evident he can still play and perhaps the best attribute is his consistent availability, something the Cardinals have struggled with along the defensive line.

Could Ndamukong Suh be another patented “Keim Time” signing?

