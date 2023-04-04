Free agent DT Al Woods has visits scheduled with Browns and Jets

Former #Seahawks DT Al Woods is visiting the #Browns and #Jets this week, source said. One of the most durable and valuable DTs for the last several years. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2023

The Seattle Seahawks have already made some major changes to their defensive line this offseason, including releasing veteran defensive tackle Al Woods earlier this spring.

Things appear to be looking up for Woods, however, as NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport is reporting the free agent has a couple of visits lined up this week – one with the Browns and one with the Jets.

Woods spent three stints in Seattle and the Seahawks haven’t ruled out yet another reunion for this year.

“Al’s situation was really cash and cap,” Seahawks general manager John Schneider had said of Woods’ release. “Everybody has a cash budget in the NFL that you need to work within, and every team is probably slightly different . . . So there’s a ton of different accounting mechanisms that go into this thing, and we just felt that at this time while we wouldn’t shut the door on Al coming back, we needed to create some space to try to get something done.

“We’re still working through some of those issues in how we can use that cap room and the cash effectively.”

Hopefully the Seahawks are able to sort those issues out before Woods becomes a Brown or a Jet.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire