Free agent DL J.J. Watt in no rush to pick next team

I scroll through door dash for like an hour before I pick a restaurant man… You’re gonna have to give me a second to choose a new team and city. https://t.co/eQXD3eNVFJ — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 22, 2021

J.J. Watt has been a free agent for well over a week, but the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year is in no rush to pick his next team.

“You’re gonna have to give me a second to choose a new team and city,” Watt wrote in a tweet response on Sunday.

Released by the Houston Texans on Friday, Feb. 12, Watt has received interest from across the NFL, including the Green Bay Packers.

Not only is Watt a free agent for the first time – he tweeted “free agency is wild” just last week – but he’s also in a position to pick from several different potentially attractive options.

Does Watt want to take less money on a shorter deal and chase a ring with a contender? Does he want to maximize his earning potential on his next deal? Is he looking for the best mix of contender and money? Or would he be willing to take a one-year deal to play in a place like Green Bay or Pittsburgh?

Watt has never played in a Super Bowl. In fact, he’s never even played in a conference title game. Signing with a true contender could be important.

Watt is also almost 32 years old and has an extensive recent history of major injuries. Getting the most value out of his next deal – which could be his last big deal – might be the top priority. There’s also the allure of returning home to play in Wisconsin and heading to Pittsburgh to join his two brothers.

Watt is still a terrific player. He plays a premium position. He embraces being a leader. It’s no wonder that interest is high around the league and Watt has plenty of options.

Also, keep in mind, the NFL still hasn’t set a salary cap for the 2021 season, so teams are in limbo a little bit. Watt might be waiting until teams have more clarity on the financial realities of the new league year.

Regardless, Watt is in no hurry to pick his next team. He’s being patient and weighing his options, like any great player in his position would do at this point in free agency.

The Packers still have a chance to sign him. Like scrolling through a dinner menu, it all depends on what Watt wants in his next team.

