Free agent defensive tackle Malcom Brown visits Lions

The Lions had free agent defensive tackle Malcom Brown in Detroit for a visit Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Brown spent two seasons with Lions head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn in New Orleans.

The Jaguars cut Brown on Aug. 17.

They had acquired him in a trade with the Saints last season, and he started all 17 games for Jacksonville in 2021. Brown totaled 57 tackles and two sacks last season.

The Patriots made Brown a first-round selection in 2015, and he signed with New Orleans as a free agent in the 2019 offseason. He has 304 tackles, 13.5 sacks, a forced fumble and four fumble recoveries in his career.

