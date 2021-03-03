Free agent defensive linemen for the Browns to consider in 2021

Here are a few free-agent defensive linemen the Browns should consider signing for 2021:. Dalvin Tomlinson, Giants, He has exactly 49 tackles and 3.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons. Shelby Harris, Broncos, If the Browns are looking for a player who fared well under defensive coordinator Joe Woods in his former coaching haunts, Harris is a good find. Ndamukong Suh, Buccaneers, Even at 34 years old, Suh remains one of the most physically menacing and effective interior rushers in the NFL. Leonard Williams, Giants, He exploded into his free-agent year with 11.5 sacks in his first full season with the Giants.