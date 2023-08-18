Free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to sign with Ravens

Former Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (R) will be teammates with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney agreed to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, a league source told UPI on Friday afternoon.

Clowney, 30, spent the last two seasons with the Cleveland Browns. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound pass-rusher totaled 28 combined tackles, four tackles for a loss, three passes defensed, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 12 games last season.

Clowney totaled nine sacks in 14 games in 2021 for the Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft spent his first five seasons with the Houston Texans.

Clowney also played for the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans. The three-time Pro Bowl selection logged a career-high 9.5 sacks in 2017 for the Texans.

Clowney totaled 320 combined tackles, 90 tackles for a loss, 43 sacks, 23 passes defensed, 13 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries, an interception and four touchdowns through his first 109 NFL appearances.

Former Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (R) appeared in 12 games last season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

The Ravens will face the Washington Commanders in a preseason game at 8 p.m. EDT Monday in Washington, D.C. They will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their preseason finale Aug. 26 in Tampa, Fla.

The Ravens will open the regular season against the Texans on Sept. 10 in Baltimore.