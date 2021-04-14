Free agent defensive end Aldon Smith visiting Seahawks on Wednesday

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Liz Mathews
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Seattle Seahawks will never stop trying to add manpower to their pass rush. Despite the previous signings this spring, the Seahawks are now hosting former Dallas Cowboys defensive end, Aldon Smith, on a visit.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo first reported the news Wednesday morning.

Smith was originally selected in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft by the 49ers and spent the first four years of his career in San Francisco before he was released following extensive legal troubles, which have continued to plague him.

After missed seasons due to suspensions and failed reinstatements, Smith finally made a comeback last season, signing a one-year deal with the Cowboys.

Related

Former Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney signs with Browns

Recommended Stories

  • Vegas Vault Robbers Battle Zombies in Wild ‘Army of the Dead’ Trailer

    Zack Snyder’s new film stars Dave Bautista, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ella Purnell, Tig Notaro, and more

  • Netflix Drops New Trailer for Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead'

    Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, and more are aboard Snyder's Vegas zombie opus.

  • Aldon Smith visits the Seahawks

    Free agency has been quiet for pass rusher Aldon Smith, but he is taking a visit today. The Seahawks are hosting Smith for a visit, according to NFL Network. Smith has undeniable talent and was among the best pass rushers in the NFL in his first two seasons in the league. But that was way [more]

  • Colts still in the mix for DE Justin Houston

    Justin Houston still in play to return to Indy.

  • Cordarrelle Patterson implies he's leaving Bears via free agency

    Patterson earned First-Team All-Pro honors both of his years in Chicago.

  • Russell Wilson, Ciara to host COVID vaccine awareness special Sunday night

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara will host a COVID vaccine awareness special Sunday night on NBC.

  • Giants waive defensive back Ryan Lewis

    The New York Giants have officially waived defensive back Ryan Lewis.

  • QB Josh Dobbs agrees to 1-year contract with Steelers

    The Steelers add another backup quarterback.

  • Giants waive Ryan Lewis

    The Giants parted ways with a defensive back on Wednesday. Cornerback Ryan Lewis has been waived after spending one year with the team. Lewis signed to the Giants practice squad last September and moved to the active roster later that month. He appeared in five games and made three starts before going on injured reserve [more]

  • Patriots waive Michael Barnett

    The Patriots announced that they dropped a player on Monday afternoon, but it wasn’t wide receiver Julian Edelman. News of Edelman’s release is only on the league’s transaction report for the day and hasn’t been acknowledged by the team at this point. They did announced that Michael Barnett has been waived, however. Barnett signed with [more]

  • Cowboys News: Dak MVP odds high, OTA boycotts bubble while McCoy wants do-over

    Also, Ezekiel Elliott finds himself at a crossroads, Drew Pearson talks about his journey, a small-school DB prospect, and retooling at OT.

  • Bugged by cicadas? Try walking around in your own personalized mesh pod

    Cincinnati's Under the Weather is selling a WalkingPod Mesh with Bug-Screens that fits over the head and torso to keep the cicadas at bay.

  • Former Washington tight end lands with Cincinnati

    It didn't take long for former Washington tight end Thaddeus Moss to find a new home.

  • Tyler Lockett: Seahawks offense needs to learn to adjust and adapt

    Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett joined Curtis Crabtree and stated that the team's offense must learn to adjust and adapt.

  • Saudi Arabia says it is concerned about Iran uranium enrichment

    Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday it was concerned about Iran's intention to start enriching uranium to 60% purity and said such a move could not be considered part of a peaceful nuclear programme. A foreign ministry statement called on Iran to avoid escalation and engage seriously in talks with global powers about a 2015 nuclear pact. Iran's announcement about its plan to enrich to 60%, bringing the fissile material closer to the 90% level suitable for a nuclear bomb, came after Tehran accused Israel of sabotaging a key nuclear installation and ahead of the resumption of nuclear talks in Vienna.

  • Andrew Berry: We love Jadeveon Clowney’s relentless style of play

    The Browns made it official Wednesday afternoon, announcing they’ve signed defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year deal. In a statement released by the team, General Manager Andrew Berry noted Clowney’s productivity since entering the league in 2014. “We love his relentless style of play,” Berry said. “He’s one of the more disruptive players in [more]

  • Mexico's 'Lady Tacos' eyes jump to politics

    Meet street vendor 'Lady Tacos de Canasta'Location: MEXICO CITY, MEXICOShe become famous in a Netflix series 'Taco Chronicles'standing up to police who harassed her on the streetShe identifies as Mexico's 'muxe' third genderwho mix gay male and female characteristics.She wants to fight for LGBT rights on the political stage(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) 'LADY TACOS DE CANASTA' WHO GOES BY THE NAME MARVEN, SAYING:All my life I have been singled [out] for this discrimination that exists and I have been persecuted for having a decent and honorable job, so why not fight, why not raise your voice, for this situation?"She will run in Mexico City's elections in June

  • Tyler Lockett: Seahawks must figure out how to adjust to defenses

    The Seahawks began last season 6-1 by averaging 34.3 points and 414.4 yards per game and letting Russ cook. But that plan went out the window when Russell Wilson went on a turnover-fest with seven giveaways in back-to-back losses. In the final nine games, the Seahawks went 6-3 and averaged only 24.3 points and 334.6 [more]

  • NWSL investigating claim Red Stars player racially profiled

    The NWSL is investigating allegations that a Houston Dash employee racially profiled Chicago Red Stars defender Sarah Gorden.

  • Sharp-shooting basketball recruit Brandin Podziemski commits to Illinois

    Podziemski had been linked to Kentucky earlier in his recruitment and included the Wildcats among his five finalists.