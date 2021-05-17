Free-agent DB tricked by person imitating Falcons DC Dean Pees

For small-school prospects, especially those who go undrafted, NFL opportunities are few and far between. They have to make the most of their chances and even then, it doesn’t work out more often than not.

But what happens when you get a text from Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees inviting you to Atlanta’s three-day rookie minicamp, and arrive only to find out you were scammed by an impostor and there is no tryout spot for you?

That’s what happened over the weekend to defensive back Juantarius Bryant, an undrafted free agent out of Austin Peay that fell victim to a cruel prank. Bryant released the following message over Twitter explaining what happened.

It’s been a rough few days, but I felt the need to clear the air and get this off my chest. Honestly ready to move on from the situation. pic.twitter.com/yUJELOstZW — Juantarius Bryant (@TheyLoveMyHair_) May 15, 2021

“I do not know or understand why this happened, but I do know that everything happens for a reason,” wrote Bryant. “Yes, this was heartbreaking or me, but just another stepping stone that I am not afraid to admit or overcome. At the end of the day, this will not make or break me.”

Hopefully someone gives the the aspiring NFL safety a real opportunity in the near future. Things are hard enough for undrafted free agents, being cat-fished by an impostor defensive coordinator is just throwing salt in the wound.

