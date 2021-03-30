BREAKING NEWS:

NFL officially expanding to 17 games in 2021, cutting preseason to 3 games

Which free agent could Packers re-sign next?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zach Kruse
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Green Bay Packers continued an effort to keep their 2020 roster intact, re-signing defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster to a new deal on Tuesday.

Lancaster will become the fourth unrestricted free agent to return, joining running back Aaron Jones, cornerback Kevin King and tight end Marcedes Lewis. The team also tendered two restricted free agents (tight end Robert Tonyan, cornerback Chandon Sullivan) and four exclusive rights free agents (including receiver Allen Lazard).

The Packers will now return 15 of the 18 players that were on the field for at least 150 offensive snaps last season and 13 of the top 14 players in defensive snaps from 2020.

Who could be re-signed next? Looking at snap counts from last season could provide some clues, especially if the Packers are truly prioritizing bringing back contributors from last season’s team.

Running back Tyler Ervin (142 snaps) and offensive lineman Lane Taylor (63) played the most snaps and had the biggest roles to start last season among the Packers’ unsigned offensive players. Ervin was part of Matt LaFleur’s pre-snap motion package and returned punts and kicks, and Taylor won the starting right guard job to open the season.

On defense, safeties Will Redmond (340 snaps) and Raven Greene (324) are the two unsigned defensive players that were on the field for over 300 snaps last season. Redmond is also the top player on special teams, having played 238 special teams snaps (third-most) last season.

Redmond has versatility in the secondary and is clearly a preferred player on special teams, while Greene carved out a role as the dime linebacker but couldn’t stay on the field due to injuries.

The Packers released offensive tackle Rick Wagner in February, but he remains unsigned. He played 610 snaps on offense last season. If he isn’t retiring and is willing to return at a bargain price, Wagner might make sense as the swing tackle for another year.

In terms of fit, Damon “Snacks” Harrison could make some sense at the right price. The Packers had him on the field for 19 defensive snaps during the two playoff games in January.

Recommended Stories

  • Packers re-signing DL Tyler Lancaster

    The Packers are bringing back defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster.

  • Breaking down Packers’ trio of re-signings: Aaron Jones, Kevin King, Marcedes Lewis

    Breaking down the re-signings of Aaron Jones, Kevin King and Marcedes Lewis by the Packers.

  • 2 most likely reasons why Packers haven’t done anything to Aaron Rodgers’ contract yet

    Nothing has been done between Rodgers and the Packers. Yet. Here are some possible reasons why.

  • Packers will re-sign Tyler Lancaster

    Defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster wasn’t tendered as a restricted free agent by the Packers, but he and the team have found common ground on a new contract. Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that Lancaster is re-signing with the team. Lancaster originally signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern in 2018 [more]

  • Packers will play Chiefs in Kansas City for 17th regular season game in 2021

    The Packers and Chiefs will face off in the 17th regular season game in 2021.

  • Justin Fields runs 4.44-second 40-yard dash

    Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields showed off impressive speed at Ohio State’s Pro Day. Fields was clocked in 4.44 seconds in the 40-yard dash, a rare time for a quarterback. According to Pro Football Reference, only three quarterbacks have run faster 40s at the Scouting Combine since 2000: Robert Griffin III, Michael Vick and Reggie [more]

  • 5 positions where Packers could still use a veteran addition

    The Packers could fill in gaps on the roster by adding a veteran at one or more of these five positions.

  • Teams can start offseason programs on April 19; No word on in-person work

    The NFL has informed teams when they can begin their offseason programs, but some significant details remain up in the air. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the league sent a memo to all 32 clubs informing them that the first phase of their offseason programs can begin on April 19. Teams with new [more]

  • Boeing Secures Another Deal With Southwest Airlines For Its 737 MAX Airplanes

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) will supply Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) with 100 737 MAX airplanes and 155 options across two models. What Happened: Boeing announced on Monday that Southwest Airlines ordered additional airplanes. To date, Southwest Airlines has ordered 200 737-7s, which seats 140 to 150, and 180 737-8s, a 175-seat model. Thirty of the airplanes have already been delivered. With the agreement, Southwest Airlines will also have a total of 270 options for either model, taking the commitment to more than 600 airplanes through 2031, stated the press release. The airline plans for additional 737 MAX jets through third-party lessors. It was reported earlier this month Boeing and Southwest had entered a multibillion-dollar, deal but order numbers were not given at the time. Why It Matters: Southwest Airlines is updating its fleet with the new Boeing 737 MAX airplanes to meet climate objectives. The new planes use less fuel and produce 14% fewer carbon emissions than the planes currently in use by Southwest Airlines. “In addition to supporting our efforts to operate sustainably and efficiently, the 737 MAX offers Employees and Customers travel comforts such as a quieter cabin, larger overhead bin spaces, seating with adjustable headrests, and more galley space for onboard service,” said Mike Van de Ven, Southwest Airline's COO. What’s Next: In addition to supplying airplanes, Boeing will also provide a number of products to support Southwest Airlines as it continues a digital upgrade. “As part of the agreement, Southwest will also expand its use of Boeing’s digital solutions to support its 737 MAX fleet, including Airplane Health Management, Maintenance Performance Toolbox and digital navigation charting tools. Boeing will also provide system software upgrades and new wireless communications-enabling equipment to support Southwest’s operations,” Boeing stated in the press release. (Photo: Boeing) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDave Portnoy's Rise As A 'FinTwit' Influencer5 Canadian Tech Companies To Watch As US Companies Continue to Seek M&A© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Did Cordarrelle Patterson leave a hint about where he’ll be playing in 2021?

    Chicago Bears free agent Cordarrelle Patterson may have used Twitter to leave a clue about where he plans on playing in 2021.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – March 29th, 2021

    It’s a mixed start to the day for the majors. A move through the day’s pivot levels would bring support levels into play.

  • Prison holding Kremlin critic Navalny boosts surveillance

    The Russian prison camp holding Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has placed an order for 32 new CCTV cameras and other surveillance equipment, a state procurement website showed on Tuesday. Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critics, is serving a two-and-half-year sentence at the IK-2 corrective penal colony 100 km (60 miles) east of Moscow after he was jailed for parole violations he called trumped up. Conditions at the facility have been thrust into the spotlight as Navalny has accused its guards of waking him every hour during the night as a flight risk, and of denying him proper treatment for acute back and leg pain.

  • Flyers place D Shayne Gostisbehere on waivers

    The Flyers placed defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere on waivers on Tuesday, a surprising move that comes as Philadelphia is attempting to stay in the playoff hunt. Gostisbehere has five goals and six assists for 11 points in 25 games, and he was benched for a three-game stretch two weeks ago. Gostisbehere has managed just 19 goals and 59 points in his last 145 games.

  • What 17-game NFL season means for Eagles’ record book

    The NFL is moving to 17 games but that doesn't mean a bunch of Eagles records are about to fall. By Reuben Frank

  • Did an NFL free agent deal leak during an online 'Call of Duty' game?

    This possible Bears-Steelers trade might be the most random potential news leak in recent memory.

  • UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2

    The UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs took place on Friday at The Apex in Las Vegas, following the fighters having stepped on the scale to make their bouts official. UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) The UFC 260 main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line in a rematch with no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. The co-main event has former welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley trying to get back on track, as he squares off with rising contender Vicente Luque. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171)* vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Gooden made weight on his second attempt, while Cherant did not and was required to forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Menifield to keep the bout intact.

  • Donte DiVincenzo with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers

    Donte DiVincenzo (Milwaukee Bucks) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 03/29/2021

  • NHL roundup: Flyers' OT victory leaves Sabres winless in 18

    Ivan Provorov scored 42 seconds into overtime, and the visiting Philadelphia Flyers overcame a three-goal, third-period deficit to extend the Buffalo Sabres' franchise-record winless streak to 18 games with a 4-3 victory on Monday night. Off a two-on-one with Travis Konecny, Provorov slid the puck past Buffalo netminder Linus Ullmark to cap a remarkable comeback for the Flyers, who have won back-to-back games for the first time since a three-game winning streak from Feb. 24-28. Philadelphia has also won five straight against the Sabres, who are 0-15-3 since winning at New Jersey on Feb. 23 -- the NHL's longest winless stretch since Pittsburgh went 18 in a row without a victory in 2003-04.

  • Sweet 16 recap: Recent WNIT champs No. 3 Arizona, No. 4 Indiana guarantee first-time Final Four team

    The Big Ten showed out on the national stage in three of the best games of the tournament.

  • UConn's Geno Auriemma cites LeBron James to defend controversial no-call in win over Baylor

    Auriemma said that a game is more than its final call, even if that final call is controversial.