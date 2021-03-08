Free agent cornerbacks for the Browns to consider in 2021

Cornerback is a definite need for the Cleveland Browns as the team approaches the beginning of the 2021 league year. Outside of Pro Bowler Denzel Ward, the team has a lot more questions than answers at CB.

A healthy return from Greedy Williams would certainly help, but the Browns are losing the No. 2 and No. 3 CBs from 2020 with Terrance Mitchell and Kevin Johnson each slated for free agency. Restricted free agent Tavierre Thomas, who saw action as a reserve, is not expected back as well.

It’s a decent free agent class of corners. The strength of the class appears to be inside with corners best-suited for slot duty, which is where Johnson manned the field in 2020. Here are a few choice candidates who should be affordable scheme fits for coach Kevin Stefanski and coordinator Joe Woods’ defense in Cleveland.

All players listed here are set to be unrestricted free agents as of March 17th or are already free agents.

Brian Poole, New York Jets

Poole has quietly been one of the NFL's better slot corners for most of the last five season. He's spent the last two with the Jets and played well in New York, earning coverage grades from Pro Football Focus of 79.5 and 80.0 in those two seasons. Thickly built for a slot CB at 5-10 and 210 pounds, Poole is smart and crafty with his hands. He's very good in short-area zone but can also carry a receiver across the field on a drag or post route. Tackling can be an adventure, and the 28-year-old is coming off a season-ending shoulder injury after playing just nine games last year, so there is some risk.

Desmond King, Tennessee Titans

The thought that King would be a free agent without a lot of fanfare would have seemed absurd a couple of years ago. King was one of the NFL's top playmaking CBs in his first two seasons with the Chargers as well as an elite return specialist. His star has fallen thanks to a decline in plays made on the ball and reliability in coverage. The Chargers dealt him to Tennessee for a sixth-round pick at the trade deadline last fall — and probably won the trade. If King can regain his mojo, he could be a great find in free agency. Physical and versatile enough to play in the slot or outside, King makes for an intriguing reclamation project and he's still just 26 years old. King is an excellent candidate for a one-year, "bet-on-myself" deal with a lot of incentives built in.

Terrance Mitchell, Cleveland Browns

Bringing Mitchell back to Cleveland makes a lot of sense. Our Brad Ward offered up a nice breakdown of Mitchell's performance and value for the Browns.

Lamarcus Joyner, Las Vegas Raiders

Joyner was officially released by the Raiders on Monday, making him a late but prominent inclusion to this list. Las Vegas couldn't afford the remaining two years of his four-year, $42 million deal he signed prior to 2019. Joyner offers versatility and toughness all over the secondary. In fact, his best fit might be as a free safety who doubles as a slot corner, https://twitter.com/PFF/status/1369024769459445761?s=20 At 30 years old and increasingly suspect in coverage, Joyner has more name value than big-money game these days. But he's still an active run defender and capable of a big rebound season away from the Raiders, where he just didn't ever fit in.

K'Waun Williams, San Francisco 49ers

Yes, that K'Waun Williams... A starter for the Browns in 2014-2015, Williams has spent the last four years in San Francisco with varying degrees of success. He offers two traits that are fairly unique in this class: Williams remains an exceptional blitzer off the edge, and he's very good in the red zone in coverage. The rest of his game ebbs and wanes, much as it did in his early days in Cleveland. The concept of finishing what he started with the Browns could be mighty appealing for Williams, now 29 and best-served as the No. 4 CB.

Nickell Robey-Coleman, Philadelphia Eagles

The quintessential slot corner with the impressive bark/size of dog ratio, Robey-Coleman is coming off a disastrous season in Philadelphia. He just didn't work in the Eagles scheme and is in dire need of a rebound season elsewhere. The Browns could offer that opportunity, and Robey-Coleman still has the potential to deliver. He was one of the NFL's steadiest slot corners during his days with the Rams and Bills. Now 29, Robey-Coleman has proven himself to be a durable and willing competitor. If the price is right, he'd make an interesting investment for the Browns.

William Jackson, Cincinnati Bengals

Jackson gets the Vanessa Williams treatment; we saved the best for last. I don't expect the Browns to chase after Jackson, the unquestioned top CB talent on the market. His anticipated contract should be cost-prohibitive for Cleveland. But if it's not... Jackson is one of the NFL's best outside CBs in man coverage. He's got arguably the best recovery and chase-down speed of any defensive back in the league. Jackson bounced back nicely in 2020 from a subpar 2019 that could water down hi svalue enough that the Browns could get a crack at him. Don't expect it, but any free agent CB list without Jackson on it is incomplete. Just like so many passes thrown his way...

