Free agent center Austin Reiter signs with Saints practice squad

There we go: with news that Erik McCoy will miss some time recovering from a calf strain, the New Orleans Saints brought in veteran center Austin Reiter to try out alongside some other free agents. And he played well enough to earn a spot on the Saints practice squad this week, per Houston Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson and NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill.

Tuesday’s update to the daily NFL transactions wire did not reflect Reiter’s addition, which just means the Saints didn’t report the contract in time to make the cut. It should be listed on Wednesday’s wire update. Wilson added that the Saints expect to promote Reiter for Week 2’s game with the Carolina Panthers before bumping him back down to the practice squad. After this week, they’ll consider McCoy’s recovery and decide what to do.

The other offensive linemen who tried out with Reiter included guard Cole Banwart, tackle Coy Cronk, and centers Michal Menet and Spencer Pulley. Reiter was the most-accomplished of the bunch but it’s obvious the Saints wanted to compare him against his competition before cutting a deal.

With all that out of the way, here are the Saints transactions from Tuesday:

FB Adam prentice waived from 53-man roster

Prentice was picked up by the Saints during final roster cuts but didn't dress for their Week 1 game with the Packers. Now he's been waived, leaving Alex Armah Jr. on the practice squad as New Orleans' only true fullback under contract. Tight end Garrett Griffin and dynamo Taysom Hill split those snaps in Week 1.

CB Jordan Miller cleared waivers

Here's an update after Miller was waived on Monday. No other team submitted a waiver claim for him, so he's now a free agent. There's a chance he returns to the Saints practice squad with their other developmental cornerbacks.

DT Montravius Adams signed to 53-man roster

We knew this was coming, and now it's official. The Saints now have five defensive tackles on the active roster, and they're playing well during David Onyemata's six-game suspension.

S Jeff Heath signed to 53-man roster

The veteran safety had been sent down to the practice squad, but now he's back on the active roster. He was promoted for Week 1 and spent most of his time on the special teams units until the Saints pulled some starters late against Green Bay.

WR Michael Thomas designated to COVID-19 reserve

Thomas tested positive for the coronavirus and must spend some time away from the team while he continues to recover from ankle surgery. He hasn't had a great year, but there's plenty of time to turn it around once he's healthy.

OL Caleb Benenoch signed to practice squad

Benenoch was recently waived, but the guard's experience could be useful while Erik McCoy is on the mend. If the Saints need to keep Cesar Ruiz at center, having Benenoch waiting behind Calvin Throckmorton as a solid third-string makes sense.

WR Kenny Stills signed to practice squad

Another previously-reported move, Stills returns to New Orleans after playing a lot of games for the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans. The plan is for him to get up to speed on the practice squad until he's ready to suit up in a game.

DT Jaleel Johnson released from practice squad

This was Johnson's decision. He had the opportunity to return to Houston's 53-man roster, opening the door for him to actually play this season, and he took it. That probably wasn't happening in New Orleans given how many other players are rostered at the position.

K Aldrick Rosas protected for Week 2

Well that's interesting. The Saints didn't use their practice squad protections at all last season or so far this year, but the dicey situation at kicker made it necessary. This prevents another team from poaching Rosas this week while the Saints wait to activate him against Carolina.

