Free-agent CB Jerry Jacobs visiting with Falcons, per report
The Atlanta Falcons chose not to add a cornerback in the 2024 NFL draft but they may not be done addressing the position yet. According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, free-agent cornerback Jerry Jacobs is visiting with the Falcons on Tuesday.
Jacobs, 26, is a former undrafted free agent who spent the last three seasons on the Detroit Lions. The Atlanta native has appeared in 40 games with 29 starts since 2021. Jacobs started 12 games for the Lions last season, recording three interceptions and eight passes defended.
Free agent CB Jerry Jacobs is visiting the #Falcons today, per source.
Jacobs comes off a career-best 3 INTs last season with the #Lions. pic.twitter.com/1bhb7X6L36
— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 14, 2024
The Falcons previously signed Kevin King and Antonio Hamilton, both of whom have starting experience. Second-year cornerback Clark Phillips III is also in line to have a bigger role this season.
We still don’t know who will start opposite A.J. Terrell in 2024, but Jacobs is an intriguing option if he gets signed by Atlanta. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Jacobs also has a visit with the Vikings scheduled for later in the week.
Free agent cornerback Jerry Jacobs is visiting the #Falcons and the #Vikings over the next few days, per source.
Jacobs recorded 55 tackles, three interceptions and eight passes defended for Detroit last season.
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 14, 2024
Check out the team’s updated 90-man roster and our latest 53-man roster projection.
QB: Kirk Cousins
QB: Michael Penix Jr.
QB Taylor Heinicke
RB: Bijan Robinson
RB: Tyler Allgeier
RB: Jase McClellan
RB: Avery Williams
WR: Drake London
WR: Darnell Mooney
WR: Rondale Moore
WR: Ray-Ray McCloud
WR: KhaDarel Hodge
WR: Casey Washington
TE: Kyle Pitts
TE: Charlie Woerner
TE/FB Tucker Fisk
OT: Jake Matthews
OT: Kaleb McGary
OT: Storm Norton
G: Matthew Bergeron
G: Chris Lindstrom
G: Kyle Hinton
C: Drew Dalman
OL: Ryan Neuzil
OL: Tyler Vrabel
DL: Grady Jarrett
DL: David Onyemata
DL: Eddie Goldman
DL: Brandon Dorlus
DL: Ruke Orhorhoro
DL: Ta'Quon Graham
DL: James Smith-Williams
DE/OLB: Zach Harrison
OLB: Arnold Ebiketie
OLB: Lorenzo Carter
OLB: Bralen Trice
LB: Nate Landman
LB: Kaden Elliss
LB: JD Bertrand
LB: Troy Andersen
CB: A.J. Terrell
CB: Clark Phillips III
CB: Antonio Hamilton
CB: Kevin King
DB: Dee Alford
DB: Mike Hughes
S: Jessie Bates III
S: Richie Grant
S: DeMarcco Hellams
S: Micah Abernathy
K: Younghoe Koo
P: Bradley Pinion
LS: Liam McCullough
