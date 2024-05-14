Free-agent CB Jerry Jacobs visiting with Falcons, per report

The Atlanta Falcons chose not to add a cornerback in the 2024 NFL draft but they may not be done addressing the position yet. According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, free-agent cornerback Jerry Jacobs is visiting with the Falcons on Tuesday.

Jacobs, 26, is a former undrafted free agent who spent the last three seasons on the Detroit Lions. The Atlanta native has appeared in 40 games with 29 starts since 2021. Jacobs started 12 games for the Lions last season, recording three interceptions and eight passes defended.

Free agent CB Jerry Jacobs is visiting the #Falcons today, per source. Jacobs comes off a career-best 3 INTs last season with the #Lions. pic.twitter.com/1bhb7X6L36 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 14, 2024

The Falcons previously signed Kevin King and Antonio Hamilton, both of whom have starting experience. Second-year cornerback Clark Phillips III is also in line to have a bigger role this season.

We still don’t know who will start opposite A.J. Terrell in 2024, but Jacobs is an intriguing option if he gets signed by Atlanta. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Jacobs also has a visit with the Vikings scheduled for later in the week.

Free agent cornerback Jerry Jacobs is visiting the #Falcons and the #Vikings over the next few days, per source. Jacobs recorded 55 tackles, three interceptions and eight passes defended for Detroit last season. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 14, 2024

Check out the team’s updated 90-man roster and our latest 53-man roster projection.

QB: Kirk Cousins

© Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

QB: Michael Penix Jr.

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

QB Taylor Heinicke

© Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

RB: Bijan Robinson

© Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

RB: Tyler Allgeier

© Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

RB: Jase McClellan

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

RB: Avery Williams

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

WR: Drake London

© Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

WR: Darnell Mooney

© Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

WR: Rondale Moore

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

WR: Ray-Ray McCloud

© Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

WR: KhaDarel Hodge

© Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

WR: Casey Washington

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

TE: Kyle Pitts

© Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

TE: Charlie Woerner

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

TE/FB Tucker Fisk

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

OT: Jake Matthews

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

OT: Kaleb McGary

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

OT: Storm Norton

© Sarah Stier/Getty Images

G: Matthew Bergeron

© Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

G: Chris Lindstrom

© Steph Chambers/Getty Images

G: Kyle Hinton

© Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

C: Drew Dalman

© Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

OL: Ryan Neuzil

© Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

OL: Tyler Vrabel

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

DL: Grady Jarrett

© Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

DL: David Onyemata

© Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

DL: Eddie Goldman

© Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

DL: Brandon Dorlus

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

DL: Ruke Orhorhoro

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

DL: Ta'Quon Graham

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

DL: James Smith-Williams

© Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

DE/OLB: Zach Harrison

© Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

OLB: Arnold Ebiketie

© Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

OLB: Lorenzo Carter

© Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

OLB: Bralen Trice

© Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

LB: Nate Landman

© Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

LB: Kaden Elliss

© Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

LB: JD Bertrand

© Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

LB: Troy Andersen

© Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

CB: A.J. Terrell

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

CB: Clark Phillips III

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

CB: Antonio Hamilton

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

CB: Kevin King

© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

DB: Dee Alford

© Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

DB: Mike Hughes

© Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

S: Jessie Bates III

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

S: Richie Grant

© Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

S: DeMarcco Hellams

© Megan Briggs/Getty Images

S: Micah Abernathy

© Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

K: Younghoe Koo

© Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

P: Bradley Pinion

© Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LS: Liam McCullough

© Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire