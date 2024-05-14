Advertisement

Free-agent CB Jerry Jacobs visiting with Falcons, per report

The Atlanta Falcons chose not to add a cornerback in the 2024 NFL draft but they may not be done addressing the position yet. According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, free-agent cornerback Jerry Jacobs is visiting with the Falcons on Tuesday.

Jacobs, 26, is a former undrafted free agent who spent the last three seasons on the Detroit Lions. The Atlanta native has appeared in 40 games with 29 starts since 2021. Jacobs started 12 games for the Lions last season, recording three interceptions and eight passes defended.

The Falcons previously signed Kevin King and Antonio Hamilton, both of whom have starting experience. Second-year cornerback Clark Phillips III is also in line to have a bigger role this season.

We still don’t know who will start opposite A.J. Terrell in 2024, but Jacobs is an intriguing option if he gets signed by Atlanta. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Jacobs also has a visit with the Vikings scheduled for later in the week.

Check out the team’s updated 90-man roster and our latest 53-man roster projection.

QB: Kirk Cousins

QB: Kirk Cousins







QB: Michael Penix Jr.









QB Taylor Heinicke









RB: Bijan Robinson









RB: Tyler Allgeier









RB: Jase McClellan









RB: Avery Williams









WR: Drake London









WR: Darnell Mooney









WR: Rondale Moore









WR: Ray-Ray McCloud









WR: KhaDarel Hodge









WR: Casey Washington









TE: Kyle Pitts









TE: Charlie Woerner









TE/FB Tucker Fisk









OT: Jake Matthews









OT: Kaleb McGary









OT: Storm Norton









G: Matthew Bergeron









G: Chris Lindstrom









G: Kyle Hinton









C: Drew Dalman









OL: Ryan Neuzil









OL: Tyler Vrabel









DL: Grady Jarrett









DL: David Onyemata









DL: Eddie Goldman









DL: Brandon Dorlus









DL: Ruke Orhorhoro









DL: Ta'Quon Graham









DL: James Smith-Williams









DE/OLB: Zach Harrison









OLB: Arnold Ebiketie









OLB: Lorenzo Carter









OLB: Bralen Trice









LB: Nate Landman









LB: Kaden Elliss









LB: JD Bertrand









LB: Troy Andersen









CB: A.J. Terrell









CB: Clark Phillips III









CB: Antonio Hamilton









CB: Kevin King









DB: Dee Alford









DB: Mike Hughes









S: Jessie Bates III









S: Richie Grant









S: DeMarcco Hellams









S: Micah Abernathy









K: Younghoe Koo









P: Bradley Pinion









LS: Liam McCullough









Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire