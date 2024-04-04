Free agent CB Avonte Maddox re-signs with Eagles after visiting Saints

So much for that. Free agent defensive back Avonte Maddox is re-signing with the Philadelphia Eagles after having visited the New Orleans Saints, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. A career slot corner who could have mentored Alontae Taylor in that role or taken it for himself, Maddox instead returns to where he’s spent most of his pro career.

These things happen. Teams agree to let their free agents test the market, gauge interest from other teams, and offer them the opportunity to match an offer all the time. It’s just disappointing for the Saints to swing and miss at such an important position.

Something needs to change in their plans for guarding the slot. Teams picked up on Taylor’s inexperience in the role quickly and picked on him often in 2023. No player was targeted more often when guarding the slot, according to Pro Football Focus charting, and nobody allowed more catches for more yards than Taylor did.

Head coach Dennis Allen needs to choose whether to commit to teaching Taylor the position full-time or bring in someone who’s done it before. Asking Taylor to split his time learning that role and competing to start out wide with other players only did him a disservice. With Maddox off the board, the Saints will need to explore other options.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire