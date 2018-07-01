Free agent big man Clint Capela to meet with Lakers, report says

The L.A. Lakers may have lost out on Paul George, but they are getting a meeting with one of the top free agents available.

Big man Clint Capela, one of the top free agents on the market, will meet with the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday afternoon. NBA.com's David Aldridge first reported the news.

Capela, just 24 years old, is a restricted free agent, meaning the Houston Rockets can match any offer made by the Lakers or another team. The Rockets have indicated they want to re-sign him, so it's unclear how realistic an option he is for the Lakers. Still, they are talking.

Capela has emerged as one of the best young big men in the NBA. This past season, he averaged 13.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game while leading the NBA in field goal percentage (65.2).

Capela is the perfect complement to star guards James Harden and Chris Paul. He protects the rim and makes an impact offensively while not needing plays run for him.

The Lakers are intent on signing top free agents, but were spurned by Paul George, who re-signed with the Thunder. Capela may end up being one of their best options.

MORE WIZARDS FREE AGENCY NEWS: