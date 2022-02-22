Amani Bledsoe, a defensive end who spent 2021 with the Titans, is currently not under contract to any team. If he does sign with a team, he won’t be allowed to play for the first six games of 2022.

Bledsoe has been suspended six games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Last year Bledsoe appeared in five games for the Titans, with two starts, although he spent most of the year on the practice squad, not the active roster. In 2020 he played in 14 games for the Bengals.

Bledsoe was also suspended by the NCAA for failing a PED test when he was at Oklahoma in 2016. He claimed at the time that he accidentally ingested the banned substance because it was in a tainted protein powder.

Free agent Amani Bledsoe suspended six games for PED violation originally appeared on Pro Football Talk