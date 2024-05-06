Free agent Aldo hints at re-signing with UFC

Jose Aldo has 40 fights on his MMA record, with 32 wins and eight losses [Getty Images]

Jose Aldo says he could re-sign with the UFC after becoming a free agent on Saturday following his win over Jonathan Martinez in Brazil.

Aldo, 37, came out of retirement to see out the final fight on his contract at UFC 301 and, despite his age, immediately becomes one of the hottest free agents in the world.

Aldo confirmed the UFC have the right to match any offers he is made and said he was open to extending his 13-year stint with the MMA promotion.

There are plans for talks with UFC president Dana White as Brazilian Aldo examines his options.

"First we have to sit with Dana and see what is the best path we can take," Aldo said.

Martinez was seven years Aldo’s junior and on a six-fight winning streak, but he was outpointed by the former UFC featherweight champion over three rounds.

It proved Aldo was still able to compete at a high level, and the veteran also revealed he was offered the chance to fight on the undercard of Jake Paul’s boxing fight against Mike Tyson on 20 July in Texas.

There is also the possibility of switching to another MMA promotion, with the PFL making a point of trying to lure some of the UFC’s big names to their outfit.

Aldo reigned undefeated for seven years, four of those as UFC featherweight champion, before his famous encounter with Irishman Conor McGregor in 2015.

The Brazilian suggested that should he stay with the UFC, he would like a second chance to win the bantamweight title and become a two-weight champion.

Aldo lost to then champion Petr Yan in 2020 and believes he could skip the rankings queue to fight current belt holder Sean O'Malley after his impressive win.

"That’s what [my manager] says - I can skip line, I can get in there, because when we left, we were very well ranked," Aldo said.

"Being able to come here and do a great show... I hope this can [help], can't it? If we can skip the line, it would be great. I think that's it.

"I'll get some rest, and go back to strong training, and new challenges will come."