Free Agency Tracker: Keeping up with every Browns-related move

From signing defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson to a four-year deal, to re-signing cornerback A.J. Green to a one-year deal, the Cleveland Browns have already made a handful of moves in NFL free agency. Understanding that it is hard to keep up with every move made as the new league year kicks off, we have you covered with this free agency tracker.

As more moves are made, this tracker will continue to be updated. Keep your eyes peeled as there are still plenty of talented free agents on the market as all 32 teams have gotten off to a slow start to the new league year.

Browns re-sign CB A.J. Green to one-year deal

Browns NFL free agency Dalvin Tomlinson

[Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]

A restricted free agent, it was likely Green would have been tendered anyway if they could not come to terms on a new deal. Instead, the Browns and Green agreed to a one-year extension as the Browns retain all of their cornerback depth.

DT Javon Hargrave chooses 49ers over Browns

Browns NFL free agency Dalvin Tomlinson

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns were quite aggressive in upgrading their defensive line. And they nearly landed Javon Hargrave who opted to choose the San Francisco 49ers over Cleveland as his free agent destination.

Browns re-sign C Ethan Pocic to a three-year deal

Browns NFL free agency Dalvin Tomlinson

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

After his market was initially rumored to be at $10 million per year, the center market bottomed out. Ethan Pocic returns to the Browns on a three-year deal worth $6 million per year. The details of his contract have not been released.

DE Chase Winovich departs for the Texans

Browns NFL free agency Dalvin Tomlinson

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

After just one season in Cleveland, coming over in the Mack Wilson trade with the New England Patriots, defensive end Chase Winovich moved on to the Houston Texans. He signed a one-year deal.

Browns sign DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo to three-year deal worth up to $22 million

Browns pass rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo

Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans taketh and the Texans giveth.

After Winovich went to Houston from Cleveland, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo departed Houston for Cleveland. He signed a three-year deal with a base salary of $19 million. He can earn up to $22 million in incentives.

Story continues

DT Dre'Mont Jones chooses Seahawks over Browns

Browns target Dre'Mont Jones

Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Not only were the Browns in on Hargrave, but they were also deep in talks with former Ohio State Buckeye Dre’Mont Jones. However, the Seattle Seahawks offered to pay about half of his three-year contract in the first year of his deal, a structure the Browns were unable to match. He got $17 million per year from the Seahawks.

Browns land DT Dalvin Tomlinson on four-year, $57 million contract

Browns NFL free agency Dalvin Tomlinson

Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining aggressive to land a defensive tackle, the Browns went hard after Tomlinson the same way they went after both Hargrave and Jones. And they finally landed a massive upgrade to their defensive front. The Browns signed Tomlinson to a four-year deal worth $57 million.

Browns re-sign LB Sione Takitaki to a one-year deal

Browns NFL free agency Dalvin Tomlinson

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

During a slow day-two league-wide, the only move the Browns made was re-signing linebacker Sione Takitaki to a one-year deal. Takitaki tore his ACL in December and is expected to miss a good portion of the 2022 season. The Browns were able to land him at a bargain price because of this.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

[stnvideo key=”BuIu1n8G” type=”player”>

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire