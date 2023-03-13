Free agency tracker: Keep up to date on all-things Bills
The 2023 free agency frenzy in the NFL is underway.
On Monday, the “tampering window” in the league opens. Pending free agents of every team can talk to other clubs.
However, they can’t sign until Wednesday at 4 p.m. But deals are often reported on before then.
Stay on top of everything Bills related throughout the 2023 free agency period right here with our news tracker:
Matt Milano signs extension
Linebacker Matt Milano signed a new contract with the Bills, which helped create cap space:
DT helps out
Bills defensive tackle Tim Settle (99) Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Defensive tackle Tim Settle reworked his deal with the Bills, helping create cap space: