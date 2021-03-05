It’s free agency time because Chad Johnson is joking about signing with the Bengals again

One good way to tell NFL free agency has almost arrived?

Cincinnati Bengals great Chad Johnson is back to joking on social media channels about signing with the team.

Johnson seems to make a funny annual habit of this and this year is no exception, with the modern Bengals legend even working in jokes about the team’s jersey redesign and making it seem like ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news.

As we’ve always stated in this space, it’s great that the Bengals have such a cool, vocal legend out there repping the team at every turn. Johnson worked hard on recruiting Joe Burrow to the Bengals last year before the draft and the team even went out of its way to thank him for being such a great ambassador.

By the way, the Bengals do have a need at wideout and Johnson is 43—the same age as Tom Brady. Just a thought.

Of course but won’t reveal them, still trying to get Mike Brown to sign me on a 1 year deal specifically for 3rd down & special teams (kicker) https://t.co/GVpv45QD82 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) March 2, 2021

RT @AdamSchefter: Bengals resigning WR Chad Johnson, per source. — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) March 4, 2021

