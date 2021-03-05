It’s free agency time because Chad Johnson is joking about signing with the Bengals again

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Roling
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

One good way to tell NFL free agency has almost arrived?

Cincinnati Bengals great Chad Johnson is back to joking on social media channels about signing with the team.

Johnson seems to make a funny annual habit of this and this year is no exception, with the modern Bengals legend even working in jokes about the team’s jersey redesign and making it seem like ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news.

As we’ve always stated in this space, it’s great that the Bengals have such a cool, vocal legend out there repping the team at every turn. Johnson worked hard on recruiting Joe Burrow to the Bengals last year before the draft and the team even went out of its way to thank him for being such a great ambassador.

By the way, the Bengals do have a need at wideout and Johnson is 43—the same age as Tom Brady. Just a thought.

List

Cincinnati Bengals 7-round mock draft, featuring two first-round trades

Recommended Stories

  • Warehouse Firm Deliverr Snags $170 Million In Funding

    Warehouse and delivery startup Deliverr said Wednesday it has raised an additional $170 million, including a $135 million Series D funding round led by venture capital firm Coatue and a $35 million convertible note led by Brookfield Technology Partners. Existing investors such as 8VC, Activant Capital and GLP also participated, San Francisco-based Deliverr said. The latest round brings to $240 million the total capital raised by the company, which positions itself as an "asset-light" warehouse and next-day delivery provider that handles warehousing, storage and delivery for merchants that lack the resources and desire to do it themselves. Deliverr owns no warehouses or delivery vehicles and has no labor on its payroll. Instead, it contracts with warehouse operators for space of varying sizes and does the same with delivery partners. Deliverr uses its own technology to underpin the operation. Deliverr, which currently operates out of 52 U.S. warehouse facilities, will use the new funding to expand its network in size and throughput, co-founder Michael Krakaris said in a phone interview. The company doubled its warehouse square footage in 2020 and plans to increase that tenfold during 2021, Krakaris said. Deliverr also plans to raise its requirements for warehouse partnerships, Krakaris said. It wants to work with warehouse partners that can provide at least 50,000 square feet of space and process at least 5,000 orders per day, he said. Deliverr typically leases space from small to midsize private warehousing firms. A core part of its value proposition is to supply warehouse operators with merchant business and then handle all the back-office responsibilities on the warehouse operators' behalf. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMedically Necessary: Stimulus Bill Has Billions For Vaccine Distribution, Executive Orders Signal Supply Chain Focus And Merck Helps J&J Produce VaccineIs Dry Bulk Shipping's Strange Q1 A Sign Of Strength To Come?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Vikings take G Joe Thuney in 2016 redraft

    Thuney was originally drafted in the third round by the Patriots coming out of North Carolina State.

  • Raiders will rely heavily on high-pick defensive backs to ‘take it up a notch or two’

    Raiders will rely heavily on high-pick defensive backs to 'take it up a notch or two'

  • Trent Baalke praises Meyer’s communication skills early in their relationship

    The new Jags GM said his relationship with Meyer is "great" and that Jacksonville's new coach is easy to work with.

  • Bengals pass-rusher Carl Lawson tabbed as a top-15 free agent

    The Cincinnati Bengals have a key free agent in Carl Lawson. He's listed as a top-15 free agent outright this year.

  • Chiefs’ Anthony Sherman makes incredible exit after announcing retirement

    What did the Kansas City Chiefs' Anthony Sherman do after announcing his retirement after 10 NFL seasons?

  • Letters to the Editor: It's the party of QAnon, not Donald Trump

    Today's GOP is the same party of birthers it was before Trump. Worse than that is the influence of the conspiracy theorist cult QAnon.

  • Raiders make two moves that should greatly interest Bengals during free agency

    The Las Vegas Raiders are making moves. The Cincinnati Bengals could stand to benefit in free agency.

  • Chargers keeping options open regarding Mike Williams’ future

    Chargers receiver Mike Williams is entering the fifth-year option that will pay him $15.68 million for 2021. That leaves the team with a decision to make. Do they sign him to a long-term deal, try to trade him, cut him or let him play out the option? “We’re going to keep all options open,” Chargers [more]

  • Ex-Jets QB Christian Hackenberg lands high school coaching job

    Christian Hackenberg is returning to a New Jersey sideline. The former Jets quarterback will coach at Winslow Township High School.

  • Josh Gordon released by Seahawks as he embarks on Fan Controlled Football League career

    Gordon had seven catches for 139 yards in five games for the Seahawks before being suspended in December 2019.

  • Democrats limit eligibility for stimulus checks in Senate COVID bill

    President Biden agreed to a demand by moderate Democrats to begin phasing out stimulus checks at a faster rate.

  • Michael Palardy visiting Bills

    Free agent punter Michael Palardy is visiting the Bills on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Panthers cut Palardy last month. Palardy tore an anterior cruciate ligament while playing basketball with his son last offseason. He missed all of last season. Palardy joined the Panthers in 2016 and handled all of their punting duties [more]

  • Saturn Awards Nominations: ‘Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker’, ‘Tenet’, ‘Walking Dead’, ‘Outlander’ Lead List

    The 46th annual Saturn Awards unveiled nominations Thursday by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, the nonprofit that honors the year’s best in genre films, TV, home entertainment and theater. The wide-ranging list of nominees were led by Disney/Lucasfilm’s Star Wars Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, which scored the most […]

  • Dahleen Glanton: The Senate hearing proves white supremacy played a big role in the Capitol Hill riot

    Republicans are determined to blame Black Lives Matter and antifa for the Capitol Hill riot. But after Tuesday’s Senate hearing on the insurrection, there’s no doubt that white supremacy was the real culprit. FBI Director Christopher Wray confirmed what many of us already knew — that white supremacy is thriving in America. The sentiment that has been brewing for several years reached a ...

  • New basketball league promises $100K to high school players as alternative to NCAA

    The Overtime Elite league will provide health and disability insurance to high school basketball players.

  • How slipping gives NBA offenses more control in the pick-and-roll

    There is a moment after every switch is called but before it’s executed that the pick-setter is configured between two defenders but guarded by neither. That’s when they can literally slip underneath the defense and cut to a juicy opening.

  • Jim Nagy thinks the Patriots should trade for Gardner Minshew

    The director of the Senior Bowl thinks the next quarterback in New England should be Jacksonville's 2019 sixth-round pick.

  • Tommy Fury calls out Jake Paul: ‘You can fight me any time, any place, anywhere’

    The war of words began when Tyson Fury praised his younger brother

  • COVID and school: No, we can't open like the NFL

    The NFL had a full season and some are telling schools to follow that example. But it's much more complicated than that.