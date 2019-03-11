Free Agency-Steelers Capsule

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (9-6-1)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: RB Le'Veon Bell, TE Jesse James, P Jordan Berry, LB Anthony Chickillo, WR Darrius Heyward-Bey, DT Daniel McCullers, LB Ryan Shazier, WR Justin Hunter, CB Coty Sensabaugh, RB Stevan Ridley, LB L.J. Fort, S Nate Behre, WR Eli Rogers, DE LT Walton.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: C B.J. Finney, TE Xavier Grimble.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

NEEDS: Steelers have a little money to spend - at least by their usual standards - and could look to add a veteran mid-level wide receiver now that Antonio Brown is on his way to Oakland. Though JuJu Smith-Schuster certainly looks capable of taking on the role as QB Ben Roethlisberger's top target, there is a significant drop after him unless the team thinks James Washington is ready to take a sizable step forward following an uneven rookie season. Inside linebacker remains issue, as does the secondary. Bell's decision to sit out all of 2018 after declining to sign franchise tag actually gave Pittsburgh some wiggle room on open market for once, though it's more likely they try to frugally fill in the gaps rather than splurge.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $11 million.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL