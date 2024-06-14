At free-agency starting line, Heat await word on go-time with Caleb Martin

MIAMI – As the Boston Celtics prepared to close in on an NBA title Friday night against the Dallas Mavericks, the lights already were coming on in war rooms across the NBA.

For the Miami Heat, it meant potentially moving a step closer to a read on whether the Caleb Martin era would continue.

As part of the NBA’s new collective-bargaining agreement, teams for the first time are allowed to negotiate with their own impending free agents the day after the conclusion of the NBA Finals. With the Celtics up 3-0 in that series going into Friday night’s Game 4 of the Finals in Dallas, that meant go-time rapidly approaching on Friday.

It is both a new and nuanced period.

For example, while teams can negotiate with their own free agents, such players have to first become free agents.

Enter Martin, who technically has until June 29 to decide whether to pick up the $7.1 million player option on his contract for next season. He can, however, at any time announce he will, as anticipated, bypass that salary in order to seek a richer contract.

By bypassing the player option, it would open the door for immediate negotiations with the Heat ahead of the 6 p.m. June 30 start for outside negotiations.

“Obviously this is the time for some of that stuff to be thought about,” Martin said in the wake of the Heat’s first-round playoff ouster. “I think about that. But some things we’ll just have to see how it goes. I don’t have any answers there.”

Unlike with Martin, 28, the Heat immediately can move from the close of the NBA Finals to negotiations with forward Haywood Highsmith, whose expiring contract puts him directly into free agency.

With the Heat likely faced with an either/or decision with Martin and Haywood, based on the team’s position against the luxury-tax aprons, it is why getting a timely option decision from Martin is so significant.

For Martin, there has been over a month to prepare for this moment when it comes to his option decision, even with two more weeks before the actual deadline.

He ended the season sounding like a player willing to return for more.

“There are a lot of things to be proud of finishing up my fifth year and still be able to be a rotation player in this league with this organization,” he said. “I got to find a way to be better for those guys and be better for myself as well.”

As with Martin, the Heat also have to await player-option decisions from Thomas Bryant, Kevin Love and Josh Richardson to see if those players will enter free agency, and therefore make themselves available for free-agency negotiations during the team-exclusive window. The expectation is all three likely will opt in and remain under Heat contract.

As with Highsmith, the Heat are allowed to immediately open with the conclusion of the NBA Finals free-agency negotiations with late-season additions Delon Wright and Patty Mills, as well as two-way players Jamal Cain, Cole Swider and Alondes Williams. Decisions on those five are expected to be placed on the backburner.

Expansion draft

The Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, lost the rights to two players in the expansion draft held this week to help stock the roster of the Phoenix Suns’ expansion affiliate, the Valley Suns.

Selected from the Skyforce’s returning-rights list were guard Theo Maledon and Trevion Williams, with the Suns’ affiliate now holding G League rights to those two players for two seasons. NBA rights were not impacted by the draft.

Among the rights to other players selected by the Suns’ expansion G League affiliate were former NBA players Emmanuel Mudiay, Mychal Mulder, Jahlil Okafor and Denzel Valentine.