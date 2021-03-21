Free agency moves and other Rams news from the last week

At the conclusion of another week in the offseason, it is time to check in with the rest of the NFC West to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

But this isn’t an ordinary week. It was the first week of free agency, so there is a lot to catch up on. What is new with the Los Angeles Rams and what have they done in free agency?

That is what is below. Check out the moves they have made, the players they have lost and other news from the last week.





Rams use 1st-round tender on CB Darious Williams

The Rams will likely keep cornerback Darious Williams around at least a year longer. The restricted free agent was given a first-round tender, which means the Rams can match any offer Williams is given, and if they don't, they get the team's first-round pick. Williams will be paid more than $4 million on the tender in 2021.

S John Johnson signs four-year deal with Browns

Johnson has been a stud at safety for the Rams. He now is no longer with the Rams. The unrestricted free agent lands a four-year deal to sign with the Cleveland Browns. The Cardinals will face the Browns this season if the 17-game schedule is approved.

OLB Samson Ebukam head to 49ers

The Rams lose another defensive starter in free agency. The latest is OLB Samsom Ebukam. He joins the San Francisco 49ers, getting a two-year contract worth up to $13.5 million.

Rams give Leonard Floyd four-year deal to return

Floyd flourished in his first season with the Rams in 2020 with 10.5 sacks on the season. The Rams made sure to bring him back, re-signing him to a four-year, $64 million deal. The Cardinals and Kyler Murray will see him twice a year for a while.

Long snapper leaves for Cowboys

McQuaide spent the last decade as the Rams' long snapper. That time has come to a close. He gets a one-year deal to join the Dallas Cowboys.

Rams free up cap space with contract restructures

The Rams had one of the worst cap situations in the league entering the offseason. To free up more than $20 million in cap space, they restructured the contracts of receiver Robert Woods and cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Left tackle Andrew Whitworth also redid his deal to free up cap space.

LB Derek Rivers signing with Texans

It isn't a major move, but the Rams lose another outside linebacker. This time it is Derek Rivers, who signs with the Houston Texans.

RB Malcolm Brown signs with Dolphins

With the development of Cam Akers as a rookie, Brown became expendable. He leaves the Rams in free agency to sign with the Miami Dolphins.

Rams trade DT Michael Brockers to Lions for almost nothing

After nine years with the Rams, Michael Brockers has a new NFL home. He was traded to the Detroit Lions. However, the Rams get almost nothing in return, as the deal is for a seventh-round pick in 2023. He was unwilling to redo his deal.

Rams lose DL Morgan Fox

The Rams lose another defensive lineman after they trade Brockers to the Lions. Fox, who played in all 16 games for the Rams each of the last three seasons and had six sacks last year, leaves in free agency. He gets a two-year deal with the Carolina Panthers.

TE Gerald Everett signs with Seahawks

Everett was the Rams' second-round pick in 2017. He had 41 catches last season. He leaves in free agency but the Rams will still see him. They will face his new team twice a year, as Everett joins the Seattle Seahawks on a one-year contract.

Rams bring back TE Johnny Mundt

The Rams make sure both their free agent tight ends don't leave. They bring back Mundt on a one-year deal.

Troy Hill leaves Rams to get long-term deal with Browns

Hill has been a solid cornerback for the Rams. He is now on the Cleveland Browns. He agreed to a four-year. $24 million contract in free agency to leave L.A.

