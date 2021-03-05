  • Oops!
Free agency moves and early tight end talk

Dalton Del Don and Liz Loza
·1 min read
Two of your favorite fantasy analysts, Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don, are here to look ahead at the fantasy tight class of 2021 and much more on this episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

After the releases of Josh Hill, Jared Cook, and Kyle Rudolph, along with Jonnu Smith's return and a healthy George Kittle, Dalton and Liz discuss what the position could hold for the new season after it was once again frustrating in 2020 — aside from Travis Kelce, of course.

They also talk some free agency news, including the Steelers signing Ben Roethlisberger to a new contract.

Where will Jonnu Smith land in 2021?
Where will Jonnu Smith land in 2021?

  • The Buzzer: Hats off to Kreider, Dube; Pesce fined, Hurricanes bring back surge

    Chris Kreider and Dillon Dube had hat tricks on Thursday night while the Carolina Hurricanes brought back the Storm Surge for the first time this season.

  • Rangers' Igor Shesterkin leaves Devils game with lower-body injury

    The Rangers’ offense exploded for six goals in a dominant win over the Devils on Thursday night, but they may have also lost goalie Igor Shesterkin to an injury.

  • Watch: Shaq goes through tables, wins in mixed tag-team match on AEW

    The “Inside the NBA” analyst took part in a mixed tag-team match, performing alongside Jade Cargill, a former fitness model and college basketball player.

  • NBA All-Star draft: LeBron James picks Giannis Antetokounmpo first, while Jazz stars get taken last

    The two All-Stars on the team with the NBA's best record got taken last.

  • Khamzat Chimaev says he’s done; Chechen leader and Dana White say he’s not retiring

    In the space of 24 hours, rising UFC star Khamzat Chimaev indicated that he was done fighting, but then was talked into continuing on by controversial Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. UFC president Dana White also backed that sentiment, telling MMA Junkie that Chimaev "ain't quitting." Chimaev's UFC career was off to a brilliant start in 2020. The Chechen fighter rattled off three consecutive victories in three months. He was then slated to face highly ranked welterweight Leon Edwards, a massive opportunity. That fight fell apart because Edwards and then Chimaev tested positive for COVID-19. The UFC attempted to reschedule it at least twice, but was thwarted on both occasions because of Chimaev's ongoing health struggles in his recovery from COVID-19. On Monday, he appeared to have decided he was done trying to return to the Octagon. He wrote on Instagram, "I want to say thank you to everyone for their support in my path in this sport. I think I’m done. Yes, I know that I didn’t take the belt, but this is not the most important victory in this life. It may upset you, but my heart and body tell me everything." That appeared to be the end of it. Then, on Tuesday, Kadyrov posted a message via the Visit Chechnya Instagram account, in which he said that he talked Chimaev out of retiring. He urged the fighter to continue on. "Friends, you've probably already heard the news about Khamzat Chimaev, who announced his departure from the UFC in his account. Not believing my eyes, I called and talked to Chimaev," Kadyrov wrote. "Khamzat said that recovery from illness is slow, and in an attempt to be honest and frank with the fans, he decided not to give them hope. I told him that ALL the Chechen people were upset by this news. I reminded Chimaev that all our young people, whom he inspires, are pinning great hopes on his victory, but what can I say - MILLIONS OF FANS IN RUSSIA AND THE WORLD! And if fans need to wait for his return, then we will all look forward to his entry into the octagon with trepidation and patience. "During our conversation, Chimaev realized how important his career is for every Chechen and promised to make every effort to recover as soon as possible. In the near future, he will fly to the republic, where he will complete a rehabilitation course, hold a training camp and start training.And this means that Khamzat does not leave, HE REMAINS AND WILL BEAT TO THE END! "The heart and body whispered 'everything!' That is how Khamzat wrote on Instagram. But the Chechen SPIRIT and the will to win shout to him 'Forward!' Therefore, I know for sure that Khamzat will take the UFC belt and prove that he is the best of the best!" Chimaev has yet to comment since he and Kadyrov's posts went public. UFC president Dana White, however, told MMA Junkie, “When (Chimaev) got (to UFC headquarters in Las Vegas), the doctors took care of him, and they put him on prednisone, which is a nasty f---ing steroid. So he’s on prednisone, and he’s supposed to be taking this thing and chilling, relaxing, and letting himself recover. He went in and f---ing trained today, felt like s--t, and got super emotional and posted (his retirement). “He’s not supposed to be training, but you know, this guy’s a savage. He wants to fight like every f---ing weekend, and now he can’t even train, so he just got emotional and posted that, but he ain’t quitting.” Chimaev was most recently scheduled to fight Edwards on March 13. When he wasn't physically able to train for the bout, Edwards was re-booked opposite Belal Muhammad for the same date. It is unclear how soon Chimaev might be able to return to the Octagon. TRENDING > Zhang Weili expected to defend belt against Rose Namajunas at UFC 261 Dana White praises Khamzat Chimaev: "I've never seen anything like this in my life" (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Amanda Nunes reigns in a league of her own as UFC's only dual champion

    Doubting Nunes at this point is as foolhardy as doubting Tom Brady in the Super Bowl or Stephen Curry at the free-throw line.

  • Israel Adesanya among 9 fighters with most to gain — or lose — at UFC 259

    Here are the fighters with the most to gain from a great showing Saturday, as well as those with the most to lose.

  • Baker Mayfield tweets he 'almost 100 percent' saw a UFO in Texas

    Cleveland, come get your QB.

  • Houston to retire Harden's No. 13 jersey, says owner

    Harden was named an All-Star in every season with the Rockets and holds the franchise records for three-point field goals made (2,029), free throws made (5,554) and assists (4,796). The 2018 MVP was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in January after his relationship with the Rockets broke down. "James Harden will always be a Rocket," Fertitta told the Houston Chronicle.

  • NFL: Brady says he dodged wife's retirement request

    Some had thought the 43-year-old might walk away from the game when he parted ways with the Patriots last offseason after winning six Super Bowls in 20 seasons in New England. Instead, Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contact with the Bucs and more than delivered for the franchise with an impressive run through the playoffs and convincing win over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in the title game. Brady, who took home Super Bowl MVP honors while claiming a record-extending seventh championship ring, also shot down the possibility of retiring in his on-field TV interview, so the story he told about his exchange with wife Gisele Bundchen was no surprise.

  • Nikola Jokic records 50th career triple-double, joining Wilt Chamberlain as only centers to do so

    Nikola Jokic needed just 416 games to card his 50th triple-double, hundreds of games faster than it took Wilt Chamberlain.

  • How slipping gives NBA offenses more control in the pick-and-roll

    There is a moment after every switch is called but before it’s executed that the pick-setter is configured between two defenders but guarded by neither. That’s when they can literally slip underneath the defense and cut to a juicy opening.

  • Knicks look to get past ugly loss as Pistons visit

    The New York Knicks might get Derrick Rose back for their final game before the All-Star break after all. The Knicks were without the veteran point guard on Tuesday due to the NBA's health and safety protocols as they took a 119-93 road loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Rose was forced to sit out because of an inconclusive COVID-19 test prior to the game.

  • Report: Joakim Noah 'effectively retiring' from NBA, wants to do it as Bull

    Joakim Noah spent 13 seasons in the NBA.

  • Donovan Mitchell smacks cooler, blasts refs after ejection in Jazz OT loss

    "It's getting f*** ridiculous."

  • Fantasy Baseball Outfield Shuffle Up: Tiered draft rankings

    Scott Pianowski continues his Shuffle Up tiered rankings series with one of the deepest positions in fantasy baseball: The outfield.

  • TB12 method includes Tom Brady giving QBs like Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson sense of emboldenment

    The NFL QB carousel is spinning like perhaps never before and Brady’s fingerprints are everywhere.

  • Strange but true: Terry Bradshaw checked into hospital under alias 'Tom Brady' in 1983

    Terry Bradshaw couldn't have known that the alias he chose was the name of a boy who would one day become one of the greatest QBs ever.

  • Golf: Slumping Fowler in battle to keep major streak alive

    Rickie Fowler heads into this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational seeking a long-awaited return to form that would do wonders for his bid to extend a streak of 41 consecutive major appearances. Fowler, who is 65th in the world rankings and without a top-10 finish since January 2020, can keep his major streak alive by winning a PGA Tour event ahead of the April 8-11 Masters or by getting back into the top 50. That could prove a daunting task given that Fowler, a five-times winner on the PGA Tour who was once ranked fourth in the world, has missed the cut in 10 of his last 25 starts.

  • Premier League talking points

    On the face of it a 0-0 draw away to Chelsea was not a bad result for Manchester United but their record against the big guns this season is lamentable and a key reason why they are nowhere near challenging Manchester City for the title. United also drew 0-0 at home to Chelsea as they did against Manchester City while they picked up one point from two games against Arsenal, were thrashed 6-1 at home by Tottenham and drew 0-0 away at Liverpool.