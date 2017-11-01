As free agency looms, J.D. Martinez hires Scott Boras

Outfielder J.D. Martinez has hired agent Scott Boras just ahead of his impending venture into free agency, WEEI’s Rob Bradford reports.

This should come as no surprise. Coming off of a career year, Martinez is the top free agent bat on the market and he stands to negotiate a lucrative contract wherever he goes. Between the Tigers and Diamondbacks this season, he hit a composite .303/.376/.690 with 45 home runs and 104 RBI in 489 plate appearances.

The D-Backs acquired him on July 18 from the Tigers and Martinez’s bat really started to heat up. In 62 games in Arizona, he smacked 29 home runs and helped lead the D-Backs to a 39-30 finish, ultimately snagging home field advantage in the Wild Card game against the Rockies, which they won.

Other hitters on the free agent market include Mike Moustakas, Eric Hosmer, Lorenzo Cain, Jay Bruce, Carlos Santana, Justin Upton, and Zack Cozart.

