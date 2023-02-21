Free agency will be 'long process' for QB Derek Carr, according to brother

Free agent quarterback Derek Carr won't be making a quick decision on his next NFL team, according to his older brother David.

The veteran signal-caller, who was released Feb. 14 by the Las Vegas Raiders, has already made two visits but neither is expected to result in a snap decision.

"It's gonna be a long process," David Carr, a former NFL QB, told NFL Network in a Monday interview. "He wants to do his due diligence and see as many places as he can to get a feel for what the best place for him will be."

Derek Carr competes in the precision passing event during the Pro Bowl Games.

Carr has visited the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets this offseason. Unlike other free agents, who aren't eligible to sign until March 15, Carr is able to sign immediately because he was released from an existing contract.

Carr's brother said the quarterback "had a great trip" during his New York visit, where he visited with Jets head coach Robert Saleh, and that Derek "went there to get a feel for how they work from the top down."

The ex-Raider also visited Saints coach Dennis Allen, who was the Raiders' head coach when the organization drafted Carr in 2014. Carr had spent each of his nine NFL seasons with the franchise.

Still, there are quarterback-needy teams in addition to the Jets and Saints — and it appears Carr plans to fully assess the situation before choosing a destination.

