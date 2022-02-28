Free agency: Ja’Whaun Bentley may prove too expensive for Patriots

Ja’Whaun Bentley is one of the New England Patriots’ 16 unrestricted free agents to hit the market this offseason.

The 25-year-old was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 draft and he’s consistently improved each year. This past season, Bentley was the Patriots’ leader in tackles (109) and forced fumbles (3). There’s immense value in bringing him back next season, but the list of Patriots free agents and lack of cap space makes it tricky.

J.C. Jackson, Dont’a Hightower, Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater, Trent Brown, Ted Karras, Jamie Collins, James White and Brandon Bolden are some of the other players who will hit the market. Can the Patriots afford to bring back a player who has only made a little over $3 million in his career?

Let’s dive into it.

List

Free agency: Does Patriots LB Dont'a Hightower still have the same juice?

Should the Patriots try to re-sign him?

There’s many variables to consider while contemplating whether or not the Patriots should retain him.

He’s on off-the-ball linebacker that hits hard and is very efficient at stopping the run. Bentley’s experience with guys like Hightower, Collins and Kyle Van Noy has gifted him a considerable amount of wisdom and institutional knowledge. But, he’s not the fastest player and it left the Patriots exposed in the second level with short routes from receivers and running backs at times.

If the Patriots get speed elsewhere with their linebacker group — it could lead to Bentley’s lack of quickness being a positive for the organization. Dishing out a deal for a one-dimensional player, considering the speed of most current linebackers, could come at a much cheaper cost.

Bentley holds value as an early-down linebacker who can stuff the run and lay hard hits at a high volume. The Patriots should certainly consider re-signing him if a reasonable contract worked out for both parties.

Would Bentley want to re-sign with New England?

Bentley isn’t a long-time player who has a certain level of loyalty to the organization — like Slater, Hightower, McCourty and White.

Story continues

A lot of players gain recognition in their rookie contract with the Patriots and cash out elsewhere when the opportunity comes. Bentley may have the opportunity to find himself on a much larger deal with a team like the Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys or Denver Broncos.

On the flip side, he has developed relationships and a livelihood in the New England area that could allow for him to take on a smaller contract to stay. Bentley hasn’t outwardly expressed his love for the organization, but he is the type of consistent player that could have increasing success in Bill Belichick’s defense.

What we think will happen

It’s very possible the Patriots work out a cheaper, long-term deal to keep Bentley around.

Hightower (31) and Collins (32) could very well be on their way out of the organization due to age and the money that could be involved to bring each player back. If the Patriots were to lose the knowledge and leadership of one or both veterans — it could make the case much more important to bring Bentley back.

All in all, if Bentley doesn’t get a huge offer from an outside team — the Patriots have a really good shot at working up a team-friendly deal.

1

1