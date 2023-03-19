How free agency helps 49ers in 2024 draft

The 49ers in 2023 have 11 draft picks thanks to a slew of compensatory selections that help supplement their minimal number of regular picks. They’re on track to haul in a bunch of compensatory picks in next year’s draft as well thanks to a lopsided free agency period.

San Francisco will gobble up the maximum of four comp picks next offseason according to Over the Cap’s projections. The NFL’s formula isn’t precisely known, so there won’t be anything official until the league awards comp picks sometime next March.

OTC projects the 49ers will receive one third-round comp pick, a fifth-rounder and two sixth-round choices for their net losses in free agency. There’ll be another third-rounder for DeMeco Ryans and Ran Carthon getting head coach and general manager jobs, respectively.

The two free agency gains that factored into the comp pick formula for the 49ers were defensive lineman Javon and quarterback Sam Darnold. Hargrave cancelled out the loss of QB Jimmy Garoppolo, which would’ve netted a third-round pick for San Francisco. The Darnold addition eliminates the loss of DL Charles Omenihu, which would’ve been worth a sixth-round pick.

The 49ers gain a third-rounder for the loss of right tackle Mike McGlinchey. They’ll pick up their fifth-rounder from defensive end Samson Ebukam’s exit. Their two sixth-round picks will come via Jimmie Ward joining the Texans and Emmanuel Moseley signing with the Lions.

Teams are limited to four comp picks in the free agency formula, so the 49ers won’t receive picks for linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill or DL Hassan Ridgeway.

With their first and second-round picks back intact for the 2024 draft, the 49ers will have a sizable war chest of draft capital to continue building out a roster they hop can contend for Super Bowls. As their roster gets more expensive, properly playing the comp pick game could be a huge difference-maker for San Francisco.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire