Free agency: How hard should Patriots push to re-sign James White?

Things looked bleak in Foxborough after James White suffered a season-ending hip injury in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints.

Rhamondre Stevenson hadn’t yet hit his emergence and Brandon Bolden wasn’t viewed as a viable option to replace White. Damien Harris was the lead back, and executed his job, but he wasn’t enough to carry an offense that was supposed to be run-heavy. Mac Jones needed support from his rushing attack to help control the pace and slow things down in the pocket.

Fast-forward to the present — Harris and Stevenson turned out to be an incredible duo and Bolden seamlessly took over the third-down back role. The Patriots finished the year as the No. 8 team in rushing yards (2,151) and they accumulated 24 rushing touchdowns.

So, with White entering unrestricted free agency at the age of 30 — where does that leave him?

Should the Patriots try to re-sign him?

The Patriots only have $8 million in cap space to work with this offseason.

There’s 16 unrestricted free agents — including names like J.C. Jackson, Dont’a Hightower, Devin McCourty, Trent Brown, Ted Karras, Matthew Slater, Bolden and more. It’s difficult to imagine that White is high on the list of priorities because of everything discussed to this point.

But, he still is a prominent leader in the locker room that is an absolute threat as a receiver. The former fourth-round pick has 3,278 receiving yards and 25 receiving touchdowns over his eight-year career in Foxborough. He is the best internal pass-catching option available.

The Patriots struck a $2.5 million, one-year deal in 2021 to keep White around. If both parties agree on a return in 2022 — it would likely come on another cheap deal that spans one or two years.

Would White want to re-sign with New England?

White is one of many long-standing veterans who have played their entire careers with the Patriots.

He’s become extremely comfortable with the organization and with the community over the past eight years. But, he’s only made $18 million with his football salary throughout his career. This number is relatively low considering his contributions and reliability.

Before re-signing with the Patriots last year, White had interest in other teams and he was open and honest about it. He was likely looking for a larger payday — which is common for Patriots players after they establish themselves in Foxborough.

It’s difficult to tell at this point, but the past tells us that White would be content with or without the Patriots going forward.

What we think will happen

If the Patriots and White can’t come together on a cheaper, short-term deal — it’s very possible he walks.

The only issue is finding a pass-catching back who could compliment Harris and Stevenson. Bolden would be a great option to consider, but he’s also a free agent and that’s a whole different scenario to evaluate. The Patriots’ best option to replace White would be in the later rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.

This could go either way — but the age, hip injury and lack of cap space is leading to the idea that White will no longer be with the Patriots.

