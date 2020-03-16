Free agency is happening - what do the Redskins need most?

With America in desperate need of a fun diversion, the NFL will open up free agency this week. The legal tampering period opens Monday at noon, and that means teams can begin to negotiate and agree to deals with new players.

In Washington, it's a whole new regime with Ron Rivera leading the charge. Rivera has been a head coach for plenty of free agency sessions before, but never with as much power as he now has to run the Redskins operation. Beyond him, Kyle Smith will get his first chance to be the top personnel man for free agency while Rob Rogers will be the Redskins primary negotiator and contract expert.

More importantly, the Redskins have more than $60 million in salary cap space available and plenty of holes to fill. Where could the money go?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tight end - The Redskins released Jordan Reed and watched Vernon Davis retire this offseason. The team is desperate for a starting-caliber tight end on the roster, and Falcons TE Austin Hooper is the top man on the market. Sources have connected Hooper with the Redskins since the NFL Scouting Combine, and it makes sense. Keep in mind that Hooper's asking price will be high and plenty of teams will be interested.





Cornerback - Josh Norman is now playing in Buffalo, and honestly based on his 2019 performance, that's not a huge loss for the Redskins. What's clear, however, is Washington needs to bring in more cornerbacks. Quinton Dunbar, Fabian Moreau and Jimmy Moreland are under contract for 2020, but Dunbar and Moreau are in the last year of their deal. Expect the Redskins to be active at corner, and that could mean top of the market money for players like Byron Jones, James Bradberry or Chris Harris. It could also mean the teams looks at a pair of former Redskins in Bashaud Breeland or Kendall Fuller. This should be a busy marketplace.





Offensive tackle - The Trent Williams situation is somewhere between uneasy and a mess, and beyond that, the Redskins have Morgan Moses and Geron Christian. The team needs more at tackle, both for depth and for a potential starter to replace Williams. Free agency might be more about adding depth, but in 2019 the Redskins drafted to address their interior offensive line. 2020 is time to address the edge on the line.





Linebacker - This is another spot where Washington will have to decide how much money to spend. The team needs inside linebackers, especially as new defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio plans to change the team from a 3-4 to 4-3. Will the Redskins go big game hunting, looking at a guy like Rams LB Cory Littleton? That could mean as much as $14 million a season. Or will Washington look to add depth to compete with a young group already in-house? Remember, Rivera and Del Rio played linebacker.





Wide receiver - Three rookie wideouts - Terry McLaurin, Steven Sims, and Kelvin Harmon - made a big impression in 2019. McLaurin made a massive impression. Still, the team needs more at receiver. That could mean signing a veteran for the WR room, but some reports say it could mean going after a major target like Cowboys WR Amari Cooper.





(Any other position) - Free agency is nuts, and the Redskins have all new leadership. Ron Rivera has repeatedly said one thing this offseason: "Everything is an option."

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

Free agency is happening - what do the Redskins need most? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington