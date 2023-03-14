Free Agency Film Room: New Seahawks DT Dre’Mont Jones

The Seattle Seahawks have broken with their free agency traditions in a major way. Not only have they shelled out big money for a high-end free agent, they’ve done it on the first day of the league’s legal tampering period. In case you missed it, Seattle has agreed to a deal with former Broncos defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones. The contract is for three years and a total of $51 million, immediately making him the second-most expensive player on the roster outside of quarterback Geno Smith.

The 26-year old Jones fits like a glove where this roster need the most help, though. He can generate pressure consistently from the interior and make an impact lining up at multiple gaps. For what it’s worth, Touchdown Wire has given the Seahawks an A- grade for the signing.

Here are a few plays that show what Jones brings to the table for the Seahawks defense.

Dre’Mont Jones to the #Seahawks… No.10 on my list of the Top 100 NFL free agents. Ascending player. Interior/edge flex. Pass rush production at DT. You can see the disruptive ability on the tape. pic.twitter.com/t8evI4xkua — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) March 14, 2023

Dre'Mont Jones can win with quickness, bull rush. He can two-gap and disrupt upfield. Big win for the Seahawks grabbing this guy! #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/YcP8M8K3wx — Zach Lowder (@Z14Lowder) March 14, 2023

The Seahawks under Pete Carroll have always had a knack for taking multi-gap disruptors and unleashing them on the rest of the NFL. Dre'Mont Jones gives them their best such player since Michael Bennett in his prime. Sucks to be Chiefs RG Trey Smith on this rep. pic.twitter.com/qUgQ9hcFcN — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 14, 2023

More Free agency!

