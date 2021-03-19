Free Agency Fallout: Vegas backfield edition

The Raiders signing Kenyan Drake to play alongside Josh Jacobs is nothing short of an unprovoked attack on anyone and everyone who plays fantasy football. No signing in recent NFL history has so universally upset fantasy managers, and for good reason.

How dare Jon Gruden do this to us. We won’t soon forget how indecipherable Gruden has made the Vegas backfield with this baffling signing -- the most perplexing move of free agency.

Now might be a good time to look into the Raiders backfields since Gruden came out of retirement in 2018 to “try to throw the game back to 1998,” as inspiring as that must be to fans of the Silver and Black. Perhaps a peek at recent Raiders backfield splits and rushing opportunity will give us a hint as to what we can expect in the sure-to-be-maddening Vegas backfield.



Year Neutral pass rate Rushing play % Total rushing attempts RB1 carries RB2 carries 2018 61 (8th) 38.9 (21st) 387 172 90 2019 56 (24th) 44.2 (8th) 437 242 108 2020 56 (25th) 44.1 (10th) 457 273 93

We know, after three years of what could be a decade-long Gruden comeback tour, how the Raiders want to run their offense. They want to establish the run, by any means necessary. That’s turned into some not-so-hateful workloads for Jacobs over the past couple seasons. Remember: Jacobs missed three games in 2019, otherwise he likely would have eclipsed his 2020 rushing attempts.

We can throw out the 2018 season since Jacobs wasn’t on the team and Marshawn Lynch -- inexplicably the team’s Week 1 starter -- played a mere six games, ceding the starting role to Doug Martin.

At no point over the past two seasons have the Raiders treated Jacobs as a pass catching back, despite innumerable training camp reports (and NBC Sports Edge blurbs) to the contrary. He drew 45 targets in 2020, an increase of 18 over his rookie campaign, but his pass game usage dropped off after Week 6. Outside the Raiders’ Week 13 loss to the Colts, Jacobs didn’t see more than three targets in a game for the rest of the 2020 season.

Enter Drake, whose new contract includes $11 million guaranteed with incentives to get to $14 million across two seasons. Like Jacobs, Drake was frustratingly phased out of Arizona’s passing game in 2020, commanding just 29 targets over 15 games. But the year before, in Miami, Drake drew 64 targets -- the 11th most among running backs. In 2018, he saw 66 targets, more than all but 13 backs. Drake, unlike Jacobs, has been treated as a pass catcher out of the backfield. That and the re-signing of Theo Riddick tell us Jacobs in no way is set for a third-year every-down breakout season.

The above chart only goes so far in informing us how the Vegas backfield might operate in 2021. In 2019 and 2020, Jacobs didn’t have a high-priced backfield mate who the team apparently sees as a “joker” -- someone who can line up anywhere and do, presumably, anything. It’s fitting, since the Drake singing has turned fantasy managers into the Joker.

Because every player becomes a value at some point, the best case scenario for Jacobs and Drake is that their average draft positions drop to a point where they become worth the risk. And if one of these backs misses significant time in 2021, the other should be set for a tantalizing workload in a run-heavy Raiders Offense.

JuJu Smith Schuster re-signs with Steelers on one-year, $8 million deal

JuJu re-upping with Pittsburgh is a massive victory for Love Of The Game Twitter and a resounding loss for those who like to see NFL players maximize their value in the prime of their careers. Smith-Schuster and Ben Roethlisberger are intent on running it back with a Steelers team one year removed from one of the most agonizing late-season meltdowns in league history. Sounds fun.

Every indication is that the Steelers will do anything they can to run the ball more (and more effectively) in 2021. That could mean there’s a less target volume to go around for Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson, and touchdown regression candidate Chase Claypool.

It’s quite easy to forget -- I forgot -- that Smith-Schuster wasn’t terribly far behind Johnson for the team lead in targets. JuJu saw 128 targets while Johnson had 144. There’s not much reason to believe the Steelers’ pecking order will change dramatically in 2021, leaving Smith-Schuster as the No. 2 option and Claypool a distant third.

The hope, of course, is that Smith-Schuster won’t be treated like latter-day Larry Fitzgerald in 2021. Smith-Schuster’s 2020 yards per target (6.5) was nearly two full yards less than his career average, and five yards under his rookie year yards per target of 11.6. Maybe injuries hampered Smith-Schuster. Maybe the team had no use for him downfield with Claypool and Johnson scorching defenders on the outside. Whatever the issue was, he’s going to have to post a higher yards per target in his age-24 season to be the proficient fantasy producer we remember from the heady days of 2018.