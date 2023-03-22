Free agency: Falcons earn mixed grades after early signings

The Atlanta Falcons opened the new league year with over $60 million in cap space and they got right to work upgrading their roster. After trading for tight end Jonnu Smith, the team extended right guard Chris Lindstrom and agreed to terms with safety Jessie Bates III on the first day of the legal tampering period.

Atlanta wasn’t anywhere close to done, though, later signing linebacker Kaden Elliss, wide receiver Mack Hollins and cornerback Mike Hughes. The team also brought back right tackle Kaleb McGary on a three-year deal.

Obviously, time will tell how these signings pan out for the Falcons, but opinions among NFL analysts have varied thus far. Check out what some of the different sites had to say about the team’s busy first week of free agency.

Pro Football Focus

PFF free agency grade: B

CBS Sports' Garrett Podell

CBS Sports free agency grade: C

Bleacher report's Gary Davenport

TE Jonnu Smith (trade): B

RG Chris Lindstrom: B

DT David Onyemata: B-

S Jessie Bates III: C+

LB Kaden Ellis: B-

Touchdown Wire's Doug Farrar

S Jessie Bates III: A-

QB Taylor Heinicke: WTF

Fox Sports' Greg Auman

S Jessie Bates III: A-

OT Kaleb McGary: B+

