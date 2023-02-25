Free agency or the draft: How do the Steelers fill their primary offseason needs?

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a fairly clear-cut list of roster needs this offseason. Unfortunately, filling them all in free agency is far too expensive and filling them through a single NFL draft is impossible. So how should the Steelers divide things up? Here are our predictions.

Offensive tackle-NFL draft

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

Cornerback-Free agency

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Safety-Free agency

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Offensive guard-NFL draft

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Edge rusher-NFL draft

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Inside linebacker-NFL draft

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Defensive line-Free agency

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Wide receiver-Free agency

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire

Recommended Stories