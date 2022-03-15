Free agency: Bills were ‘in the mix’ for Dolphins’ Emmanuel Ogbah

If you wondered whether a Bills squad that had a rotation of defensive ends last season might stand pat this offseason, think again.

The team’s front office could be looking to add even more impact to the position group according to DE Emmanuel Ogbah.

In fact, the Dolphins edge rusher says Buffalo, as well as Baltimore and Indianapolis, were each interested in his services.

Ogbah ended up agreeing to remain with Miami on a 4-year, $65 million contract with $32 million fully guaranteed.

While the Dolphins have been trying in recent seasons to find consistency at quarterback, make headway in the division, secure a long-term head coach, and not keep losing by a lot to Buffalo as often as they have in the Josh Allen era, at least Ogbah has been a bright spot on their roster.

It’s understandable why a team would want to add him, in the past two seasons the 28-year-old has had 18 sacks and 45 QB hits.

It may be unlikely the Bills would have offered what Miami did due to cap space, which does make one wonder if the interest was a chess move by GM and Bills front office guru Brandon Beane to drive the price up on a divisional foe and two other AFC contenders, or if the interest was indeed legitimate.

We do know that Beane does actively look to improve and add competition to the Bills position groups. And with four members of last year’s defensive end group hitting free agency, he may be looking for upgrades.

This means we may just see him add some more talent to the team’s edge rush rotation if the reported interest in Ogbah is any indication.

