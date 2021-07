Free Agency 2021

The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) Nate McMillan earned his deal as full-time coach of the Atlanta Hawks by leading the team to its first playoff appearance since 2017. The playoff run took the Hawks all the way to the Eastern Conference finals, and McMillan says he believes more success awaits the young team. ''I am truly blessed to be able to lead this special group into the future,'' McMillan said in a statement released by the team on Thursday, when his deal as full-time coach was made official.