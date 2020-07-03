Who is Frederick Smith? Get to know the Redskins' minority owner and FedEx CEO

When one hears the word "owner" in relation to the Redskins, Dan Snyder's name is the first to come up.

Now, while Snyder has been the Burgundy and Gold's majority owner since 1999, and one real constant in the franchise's past few decades, there are other minority owners involved in the organization. That may not be something many knew, though - until Thursday.

That's when FedEx formally asked the Redskins to change their name on a day that also included Nike removing all of the team's apparel from its website. The CEO of FedEx, Fred Smith, just so happens to be a minority owner of the franchise, too.

So, who exactly is Smith? That's a question many supporters of the organization and followers of the sport now have. Let's try to answer it.

Smith bought a stake in the Redskins back in 2003 along with two other business executives. Those three reportedly purchased 20-percent of the team.

Before that move, Smith had been actively trying to acquire rights for an expansion franchise and even owned the Memphis Mad Dogs of the Canadian Football League. His son, Arthur, is the offensive coordinator for the Titans.

The now 75-year-old has held his position as minority owner for nearly 17 years.

Smith's biography on the Redskins website can be found here. It focuses solely on his work with FedEx. He founded the company in 1971.

Smith is also the chairman of Alcon Entertainment, which produces films.

In just one day, Smith made more Redskins-related waves than he did in his previous 17 years with Washington. The wait begins to see just how large those waves eventually become.

