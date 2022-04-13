Frederick Gaudreau with a Goal vs. Edmonton Oilers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Detroit Red WingsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Frederick Gaudreau (Minnesota Wild) with a Goal vs. Edmonton Oilers, 04/12/2022
Frederick Gaudreau (Minnesota Wild) with a Goal vs. Edmonton Oilers, 04/12/2022
Tage Thompson (Buffalo Sabres) with a Goal vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 04/12/2022
Scottie Scheffler is on a hot streak the likes of which golf hasn't seen in years, and his new caddie Ted Scott is an important part of the team.
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins was killed Saturday after he was hit by a dump truck near Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Here's what we know.
In an extraordinary reversal of tennis logic, Novak Djokovic confessed that his stamina had let him down after he bombed out of the Monte Carlo Masters in the second round.
The Saudi-backed rebel golf circuit is poised to reveal the "marquee names" who have signed up to the $225m tour.
Not the news Texas fans would like to hear to start the day.
Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde begin the podcast with a tribute to Dwayne Haskins, who tragically passed away at the age of 24 in Florida last weekend. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher both sounded off on the transfer portal... from very different perspectives this week. What is the right way to go about the new landscape in college sports? The guys also break down Arch Manning's surprise trip to UVA, Jim Harbaugh inviting Colin Kaepernick to the UM spring game, and a debate about good old-fashioned hate between two neighboring states.
Artem Severyukhin has been dropped by his team, Ward Racing, following the incident
The Rangers were justifiably livid with the call on a simple baseball slide that ended Monday’s extra-inning loss to the Rockies. [Opinion]
Cooper Kupp was the seventh wide receiver drafted in 2017. Can you name the six taken before him?
In 2017, when Cam Newton was gainfully employed as the starting quarterback of the Panthers, he made a ridiculously sexist remark during a press conference. It was so ridiculously sexist that the league issued a statement condemning it. “The comments are just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover [more]
Las Vegas has become a sports destination. Sin City has the National Hockey League's Las Vegas Golden Knights, who call T-Mobile Arena on the heart of the Las Vegas Strip home, and the National Football League's Las Vegas Raiders, who play at the brand new Allegiant Stadium just off the Strip.
Video captured the moment a youth baseball coach from West Texas decided to attack an umpire at a game in Denton County. The coach was upset about a call. The umpire ended up hospitalized after being shoved to the ground.
Purdue's seemingly never-ending search for gigantic human beings to play center for the Boilermakers has taken Matt Painter and his staff all over the world, and certainly all over the country. Purdue offered 7-foot, 230-pound JT Rock a Class of 2024 scholarship on Thursday, as Rock stopped by West Lafayette on his way to the RecruitLook Hoops Indy Showcase event in Indianapolis for the April evaluation period. For Rock, Purdue's reputation with players his size preceded it.
The Houston Texans are "open for business" at No. 3 overall, but here are three draft trades GM Nick Caserio should shut down.
The baseball Hall of Fame closer was in the Peoria area to pick up a golf cart he bought from a friend.
LeBron wanted Ty Lue as the Lakers coach before and didn't get his wish.
Can the surprising Cavaliers and preseason favorite Nets emerge from the play-in games? Can Clippers overcome major injuries to become a playoff team?
Caden Curry is the latest freshman to lose black stripe. #GoBucks
In Jordan Reid's seven-round NFL mock draft, the Bears use their first three selections to help QB Justin Fields.