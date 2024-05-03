Frederick Flying Cows flying through first season

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Fredrick community has embraced their new professional basketball team: the Frederick Flying Cows.

The team hit the court for the first time this year and has been having a great season.

Fans react to Frederick’s new professional basketball name

General Manager Chris Jenkins, Head Coach Ed Corporal and team captain Tavares Sledge stopped by our DC News Now studio to talk about the season and how the community has embraced the team.

For ticket information, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.