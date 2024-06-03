Frederick Cows swept in first round of playoffs

The Frederick Flying Cows’ first pro basketball season ended on Saturday with a two-game sweep in the first round of the playoffs.

The Flying Cows lost 95-91 to the Albany Patroons on Frederick’s home court at Woodsboro Bank Arena at Hood College.

The Flying Cows were dominant in The Basketball League during the regular season, winning the Atlantic Northeast division with a 20-4 record. That included wins over the Patroons all three times they met during the regular season.

But the Patroons, who were third in the division during the regular season at 17-6, won both games against the Flying Cows in a best-of-three playoff series.

The first playoff win for the Patroons was 130-118 on Thursday at Albany.

On Saturday, Albany jumped to a 20-8 lead in the first quarter before Frederick settled in and started to come back.

The Flying Cows were down 24-23 after the first quarter, then were ahead 49-48 at halftime.

Their lead grew to nine points in the second half, until the Patroons rallied and retook the lead.

Ja’Quaye James was Albany’s top scorer on Saturday with 28 points.

Quentin Scott led Frederick with 22 points, followed by Charlie Marquardt with 16.