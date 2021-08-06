Frederick County Sheriff's Office warns of police, firefighter impersonator

Aug. 6—The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for a man allegedly impersonating a police officer and firefighter.

The suspect drives a brown/bronze 2008 Ford Crown Victoria outfitted with emergency equipment including red emergency lights all around, a siren/light controller, a prisoner partition, a mounted computer and police scanner, according to the FCSO. Although the vehicle may look like a legitimate police car, it is not, the sheriff's office warned in a social media post Friday, following a traffic stop.

A sheriff's deputy stopped the vehicle for heavily tinted windows, spokesman Todd Wivell said, but the driver was not in the act of impersonating an officer at the time, so he wasn't charged. Police spoke with the driver about removing the equipment in question.

The FCSO reminds anyone involved in traffic stops to always ask for identification from the officer. If at any time the situation does not feel right, police advise motorists to call 911 and ask for assistance.

If you have had an interaction with the alleged impersonator, contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046 to start a report.

— Mary Grace Keller