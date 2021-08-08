The Frederick Center cancels 2021 Pride celebration

Aug. 8—LGBTQ-advocacy organization The Frederick Center is canceling this October's Pride celebration amid the latest surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

Organizers had planned the event for Oct. 3, but on Friday they said their conclusion that holding a large-scale Pride event is too severe a public health threat. The decision came the same week Frederick County crossed into the "substantial" transmission threshold as determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We are heartbroken to reschedule our marquee event of the year. The LGBTQ+ community needs space to celebrate shared history and culture," Kris Fair, Frederick Center's executive director, said in a prepared statement. "However, we recognize the importance of public health and the unprecedented impact of the delta variant."

Friday's announcement noted the group consulted with the county health department in making the decision.

Previous Pride celebrations have drawn hundreds of LGBTQ community supporters to downtown Frederick.

The Frederick Center plans to hold its next Pride celebration in June 2022. Organization officials said they'll continue operating peer-support groups, and they're developing some safe, "smaller-scale" events over the next few months.

Frederick County reported 81 new COVID-19 cases and one new death over the weekend. At 5.91 percent, the county's seven-day positivity rate Sunday was nearly 2 percent higher than the statewide average. Twelve people with the virus were hospitalized locally as of Aug. 5, the most recent date for which that data was available.