Freddy Galvis a Gold Glove finalist for 2nd straight year

For the second straight year, Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis is a Rawlings Gold Glove finalist.

Galvis had by far the best defensive season of his career in 2017, making almost all of the routine plays and most of the difficult ones. He committed just seven errors in 637 defensive chances for a .989 fielding percentage.

Last season, Galvis committed eight errors in 625 chances. The 2016 award went to Giants SS Brandon Crawford.

The only three shortstops in Phillies history to win a Gold Glove award are Jimmy Rollins, Larry Bowa and Bobby Wine.

Gold Glove winners will be announced on MLB Network and MLB.com at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17. The other two National League finalists are Crawford (Giants) and Corey Seager (Dodgers).

The Phillies are at a crossroads with Galvis. He played all 162 games for them in 2017 but has an uncertain role moving forward with J.P. Crawford and Scott Kingery ready and Cesar Hernandez and Maikel Franco still in the fold.

It would be extremely surprising if the Phillies open next season with all five of Crawford, Galvis, Hernandez, Kingery and Franco still in the organization.

Offensively, Galvis hit .255/.309/.382 this past season with 12 homers and 61 RBIs. He hit eight fewer home runs than he did in 2016 but his on-base percentage was 35 points higher. The league average OBP from shortstops last season was .318.