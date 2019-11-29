Freddie Ljungberg: Arsenal interim head coach pledges ‘to put smiles on faces again’ after succeeding Unai Emery

Ljungberg took charge of Arsenal training on Friday

Freddie Ljungberg has pledged “to put smiles on faces again” after being installed as Arsenal interim head coach following the sacking of Unai Emery.

The Swede steps up from assistant coach with the Gunners following the 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ljungberg will be in the dugout for the trip to Norwich on Sunday and is already emphasising a positive message.

“However long I oversee Arsenal for I will give everything I have to put smiles on faces again,” Ljungberg pledged.

“We have a busy few weeks ahead and the team needs your support. Let’s get to work!”



