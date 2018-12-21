Freddie Kitchens wants to be a head coach, in Cleveland or elsewhere

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has looked like a completely different player since coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley were fired, and interim offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens has received a lot of the credit for that. In fact, it has been reported that no matter who gets the head-coaching job on a permanent basis next year, Kitchens will remain the offensive coordinator.

But if Kitchens is so important to the future of the franchise, why shouldn’t he get the head-coaching job? Asked on Thursday if he wants to be a head coach, Kitchens said he does.

“Definitely,’’ he said. “No doubt.”

Kitchens, who has never been a head coach and had never been a coordinator until taking over for the fired Haley, bristled at suggestions that he’s not experienced enough.

“I heard the other day somebody say something about I wasn’t ready to be a head coach,’’ Kitchens said. “I mean, who the hell’s ready to be a head coach?’’

Kitchens said he isn’t lobbying for the head-coaching job, but given the way he has turned Mayfield around, and given the importance of Mayfield’s continued development to the future of the franchise, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and G.M. John Dorsey absolutely need to consider hiring Kitchens as head coach. If the Browns don’t, some other team might.